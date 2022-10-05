AmplifAI to Enable Frontline Performance for Iterum Connections

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmplifAI, the leading AI-driven performance enablement platform for employee-focused enterprises, announced today that it has been selected as the preferred performance enablement partner by Iterum Connections, a leading full-service CX provider, a cloud-native, omnichannel business process outsourcing (BPO) with in-center and at-home operations in the American Nearshore. This decision aligns with Iterum Connections' initiative of leveraging flexible cloud-based technologies to proactively solve challenges like optimizing excellent customer experiences (CX) for their end clients.

“The differentiator with the Iterum and AmplifAI partnership goes beyond technology. It lies in the common values both companies have of entrepreneurship and customer centricity,” said Miro Batista, CEO of Iterum Connections.

Iterum has partnered with AmplifAI to help employees improve their performance and develop more engaged leaders. AmplifAI combines the data collected from an array of systems to generate a high performing persona and then creates a personalized and comprehensive view of individual agent performance. AmplifAI’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) then develops personalized recognition and coaching plans. The AI recommends and prioritizes actions that can help improve overall effectiveness. This eliminates the need for frontline leaders to analyze data and empowers them to focus on developing and engaging their teams. With the help of AmplifAI, supervisors can access performance data and recommendations in one system, enabling employees to improve their skills in less time.

“Operational metrics are always available for me and my team. I saw major improvements in performance once we fully adopted the platform and set up processes to monitor and follow up on trends and coaching completion,” shared Juan Lopez, COO at Iterum Connections. “The visibility we get on our frontline leaders’ coaching effectiveness is truly game-changing as we can spend more time coaching and developing their skills instead of analyzing data.”

AmplifAI has a proprietary coaching effectiveness model that helps organizations identify where frontline leaders face challenges in coaching. The Effectiveness Index is key to developing better coaches who have the specific skills necessary to improve the performance of frontline associates.

“We’re always looking to partner with innovative and employee-centric organizations who are ready to shake up their industries. Iterum Connections is no exception to this,” said Sean Minter, CEO and Founder of AmplifAI. “They were recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Entrepreneurial Company of the Year, and we’re very excited to help them take their employee and customer experience to the next level.”

About Iterum Connections

Iterum Connections is a cloud-native, omnichannel business process outsourcing (BPO) provider with in-center and at-home operations in Panama, Jamaica, and Colombia. We use flexible cloud technologies and proactively innovate to solve every challenge in the customer lifecycle, giving you the power to transform your customer experience and grow your business. Your customers deserve the best possible experiences, we offer cutting-edge solutions for every stage in the customer journey and the most reliable management of your outsourced customer support. The extra mile, delivered. https://iterumconnections.com/

About AmplifAI

At AmplifAI, we’re applying data science to make teams better. AmplifAI has been recognized by Aragon Research as a Hot Vendor in the AI for Contact Center market, awarded the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award, and named on the 2022 Inc 5000 list. AmplifAI was founded with the goal of leveraging data to create a personalized environment that enables every employee to succeed. As more companies explore the new generation of hybrid work, innovative leaders and organizations are relying on AmplifAI to enable performance, improve people and make work more fun - wherever work is happening. Powering success for companies like The Home Depot, GoDaddy, Premier Bank, University of Miami, and DispatchHealth. Visit https://www.amplifai.com to learn more.