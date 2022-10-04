Beachbody’s Newest Super Trainer, Andrea Rogers, Debuts All New Cardio-Dance Program, “XB Sweat + Sculpt”

Now available from Beachbody On Demand, XB Sweat + Sculpt offers users the perfect balance of low-impact cardio training and more intensive strength focused workouts to help build a strong and toned body in just 3-weeks.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY), ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, has teamed up with global fitness phenom and creator of Xtend Barre, Andrea Rogers, to bring members an all new program called “XB Sweat + Sculpt.” A targeted sculpting and cardio-dance program, XB Sweat + Sculpt makes every workout fun and exciting via Andrea’s incredibly motivational direction and boundless energy. You’ll burn fat, build confidence and sculpt your entire body while seamlessly unlocking new energy and joy through the power of movement.

XB Sweat + Sculpt features the perfect balance of low-impact cardio training and more intensive strength focused workouts to help you build a strong and toned body in just 3-weeks, making you feel amazing - both physically and mentally. The program is accessible for both dancers and non-dancers alike, offering simple moves that are fun and easy to follow. Andrea’s expert cues keep participants on track from minute one, and while no equipment is required, ankle weights and resistance loops can be incorporated into each workout to help deliver deeper, more transformative muscle activation.

“XB Sweat + Sculpt has a strong, results-driven approach that reminds us working out and getting into shape can and should be fun, which makes it easy to stay motivated and achieve even greater results,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company. “Andrea’s upbeat mood-boosting playlists really get you moving from the very first minute, so working out doesn’t feel like work at all. Instead, you’re dedicating just a little bit of time each day to having fun, and in the process, you’re creating a daily habit that will transform your body and build both strength and confidence.”

A three week program, XB Sweat + Sculpt consists of five 30-minute workouts per week that alternate between “Sweat” and “Sculpt” days. Andrea’s high-energy “Sweat” workouts that alternate high-intensity, low-impact cardio-dance intervals with targeted sculpting intervals to help you slay calories and carve lean muscle, while her ultra-targeted “Sculpt” workouts dial down the speed to focus on slower, more controlled movements to maximize the sculpting benefits, and finishes with a core circuit to help define your abs and help you achieve a lean and sculpted physique. By the end of each workout, you’ll finish feeling so refreshed and energized that the results can’t help but follow.

“XB Sweat + Sculpt was intentionally created to maximize calorie burn, strengthen your core, and give you an incredible workout that makes you feel amazing,” said Andrea Rogers, Beachbody’s newest Super Trainer. “The best part is that there’s absolutely zero complicated choreography, just high-energy fun. All you need to do is show up for the workout, and I’ll take care of the rest. After 3-weeks, you’re not only going to see the difference in your health and fitness, but you’re going to feel so much stronger in your daily routine.”

As a working mother, Andrea knows better than anyone how difficult it can be to fit a workout into an already hectic schedule. It’s why she has specifically incorporated five bonus “Express” workouts into the XB Sweat + Sculpt program for those extra busy days.

XB Sweat + Sculpt is available on Beachbody On Demand for VIP Early Access beginning October 4. Visit www.teambeachbody.com to learn more.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD) including its live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Andrea Rogers

Andrea Rogers is a Pilates instructor, former professional dancer, and mother of two based in Dallas, Texas. A powerhouse of positivity and a master motivator, she created Xtend Barre to combine her two passions — movement and teaching. What began as a single fitness studio in Florida has since expanded to digital fitness programs and over 40 studios worldwide, all packed with students seeking effective, mood-boosting sculpting workouts that leave them feeling lean, strong, and confident! In addition to her international barre brand, Andrea specializes in private personal training for select celebrity clientele.

