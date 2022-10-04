WEST ELM CREATES A METAVERSE EXPERIENCE FOR HOME DESIGN ON ROBLOX

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global design company, West Elm, a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announces the launch of its own virtual world, West Elm Home Design, on Roblox, a global platform bringing 52 million daily users together through shared experiences. The first major specialty home retailer to premiere on Roblox, West Elm’s debut into the metaverse offers a best-in-class virtual experience with high-fidelity design and unprecedented photorealism that will appeal to new and existing West Elm fans and design enthusiasts.

The West Elm Home Design experience is comprised of the West Elm Hub and the West Elm Neighborhood. The West Elm Hub features a furniture store, coffee shop and merchandise boutique. Users can customize their homes with over 150 products, replicated to be nearly identical to the physical goods. In the West Elm Neighborhood, users can acquire design-forward homes and appoint them with West Elm furniture, lighting, garden and decorative accessories. Users can also collect and wear West Elm branded avatar accessories like T-shirts, hats, bags, and more.

“We’re excited to expand our company into the metaverse and connect West Elm with the millions of daily Roblox users around the world,” said Williams-Sonoma, Inc., President and Chief Executive Officer, Laura Alber. “The launch of West Elm Home Design makes our company the first specialty home retailer on the powerful Roblox platform, and we look forward to welcoming users to the West Elm Neighborhood.”

Much like reality, West Elm Home Design offers Roblox users the tools and pieces to express their personal style by creating and decorating their environments for virtual living and socializing. With a commitment to modernism, West Elm created the experience to celebrate this design aesthetic across generations. Set amongst this background are playful twists allowing for fun interludes. West Elm Home Design features design challenges and mini games, obstacle courses, selfie snapping features, and hangouts that reward users with tokens, prizes and giveaways enhancing organic engagement. Infused with cutting edge technology, resolution, and speed, users will be delighted by the rich, multi-dimensional adventure placing West Elm Home Design at the vanguard of what is new and next on this global platform.

West Elm will continue to update the space and product offerings reflective of the brand’s current assortments. To experience West Elm Home Design, please visit: www.roblox.com/westelmhomedesign

ABOUT WEST ELM

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

