Golden State Warriors and Chase Center Elevate Immersive Fan Experiences with Aruba Wi-Fi 6E

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that as part of its commitment to providing modern, immersive experiences for fans and guests, the seven-time National Basketball Association (NBA) Champion Golden State Warriors have deployed Aruba Wi-Fi 6E access points (APs) at their world-class live entertainment venue, Chase Center, located in San Francisco. This implementation marks the first Wi-Fi 6E network at a live entertainment venue in North America, and significantly increases available bandwidth in the arena as fans embrace streaming, uploading content and other high-bandwidth activities during events. This also ensures ample bandwidth for stadium operations, IoT implementations, and experience-related services such as in-seat ordering and contactless payment.

Chase Center seats more than 18,000 for Warriors games. The arena also hosts concerts, comedians and other events. Additionally, the complex boasts Thrive City, 100,000 square feet of restaurant and retail businesses, and 580,000 square feet of office space across two buildings. As the first arena to deploy this technology in North America, Chase Center currently has over 250 active Wi-Fi 6E APs in the bowl seating section of the arena. The Wi-Fi 6E APs were first live with the venue’s Alicia Keys concert on September 3, 2022.

“The Warriors are obsessed with creating world class experiences, and providing fast, reliable connectivity for sold out crowds of 18,000+ fans at games and events at Chase Center is an incredibly important part of that,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Schneider. “With the addition of Wi-Fi 6E Access Points in the arena bowl, we can provide fans a more immersive experience that we believe is unmatched by any other professional sporting venue.”

Chase Center’s adoption of Aruba’s enterprise grade Wi-Fi 6E solution set, which was the first Wi-Fi 6E solution introduced to the market, includes Aruba’s patented ultra tri-band filtering that dynamically adjusts the available channels to eliminate signal interference and performance degradation. The new Wi-Fi 6E APs allow the arena to centrally configure and automatically enforce role-based policies across the wired and wireless networks. Additionally, the APs are IoT-ready with integrated Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Zigbee support to make it easier to deploy and manage IoT, including asset tracking, security solutions and sensors.

Chase Center has hosted numerous sold-out events since its opening in 2019, including every Warriors game and the 2022 NBA Finals, which saw a peak of over 3.80 TB in use, with over 10,000 unique devices. During the venue’s host duties of the 2022 NCAA Western Regional, the arena experienced a peak of over 4.05 TB.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Golden State Warriors and Chase Center on a world-class, future-ready network that delivers an unparalleled fan experience,” said Stuart Strickland, Wireless CTO at Aruba. “With Wi-Fi 6E, the Warriors and Chase Center can take advantage of the increased capacity, wider channels, and significantly reduced signal interference of 6 GHz and the location-aware infrastructure of Open Locate. Visitors will enjoy higher bandwidth, lower latency services and applications such as HD video, next-generation unified communications, AR/VR, IoT, and more.”

