Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Enhances Security with Evolv Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced the latest results from its partnership with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA). The iconic venue, in the heart of New York City, is now using Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution to keep visitors safe across its 16-acre campus.

“Lincoln Center is a New York City landmark that draws people from all over the world,” said Jermaine McLean, captain of security at LCPA. “Evolv keeps visitors safe without sacrificing their experience as they come to our events.”

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. The technology enables people to walk through side-by-side, without always having to remove items from their pockets or bags, allowing LCPA to eliminate backups that at one time were so lengthy they caused guests to miss the start of performances. Now, hundreds of people can come through the system in a matter of minutes.

The world’s leading performing arts center uses Evolv Express at different locations across its expansive campus, moving units between buildings and performance spaces as needed. The space hosts millions of people at hundreds of events annually. Guest feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with some saying they weren’t even aware they had gone through a security check due to the ease of the system.

The upgrade in technology – from Evolv’s legacy weapons detection system to Evolv Express – is the latest iteration of the partnership between the two organizations. Evolv systems have been used by LCPA for its security needs for years. The companies say they work well together because they share certain values.

“As a former police officer, my top concern is the safety of our patrons and staff. Evolv Express is one of the key components to our multi-layered security approach,” said Danny Mulligan, director of security at LCPA. “Our patrons see that we care about their safety and appreciate that their experience hasn’t been compromised. From a business perspective, investing in a proven technology that keeps our guests happy and keeps them coming back is a no-brainer.”

“Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts was our first customer, and their trust in us is significant because the heightened level of security required in New York City must be addressed with especially sophisticated solutions,” said Anil Chitkara, Evolv’s co-founder and chief growth officer. “They have set the standard for what venue patrons should expect when it comes to safety and security, and we’re grateful that their example and trust in us early on has led to new customer relationships resulting in Evolv’s expanded use throughout the city.”

“Other security professionals call us all the time asking about Evolv and wanting to see what we’re doing because they know we integrate it well into our overall security ecosystem,” said Mulligan. “And I tell them the reason we use Evolv is because of the partnership. We explored many options and Evolv is the best solution on the market right now for what they do.”

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 350 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

About Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) is the steward of the world’s leading performing arts center, an artistic and civic cornerstone for New York City comprised of eleven resident companies on a 16-acre campus. The nonprofit’s strategic priorities include: supporting the arts organizations that call Lincoln Center home to realize their mission and fostering opportunities for collaboration across campus; championing inclusion and increasing the accessibility and reach of Lincoln Center’s work; and reimagining and strengthening the performing arts for the 21st century and beyond, helping ensure their rightful place at the center of civic life.

