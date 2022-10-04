Axcel – Alpine’s Professional Education Business – Announces Partnership with EduMind

DUBLIN, Ohio & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axcel, a professional education business backed by Alpine Investors (Alpine) and specializing in buying, building and operating world-class education companies, today announced its partnership with EduMind, a global education and training provider specializing in professional exam preparation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EduMind was founded in 2004 as School of PE by Radhika Dega and Vinod Dega with the goal of providing comprehensive, user-friendly training courses to help students prep and pass the FE and PE exams (Fundamentals of Engineering and Professional Engineer) while also practicing their engineering profession. The company adopted the EduMind name in 2014 as it added professional certification training within engineering, architecture, project management, nursing and other key professional education courses.

EduMind has established itself as a leader in the professional education coursework space through its two content brands, EduMind and School of PE. EduMind’s state-of-the-art learning management systems have helped tens of thousands of hard-working, busy individuals and students around the world boost their careers with professional certification and licensure courses. School of PE focuses on engineering exam prep in addition to Professional Development Hour (PDH) courses that are mandatory to maintain an active engineering licensure. While engineers typically depend on computers to solve problems, PE exams still require its test takers to complete manual computational problems. School of PE differentiates itself by ensuring engineers have access to the tools and review courses needed to refresh and strengthen these manual computational skills.

With Axcel’s support, EduMind will have access to new technologies and systems, continue to invest in its employees, core instructors and veteran management team, and develop new and innovative professional education courses to continuously optimize exam prep for students and individuals around the world. Axcel will also provide further investments of capital and personnel to meet the growing demand for professional exam preparation as the industry trends towards computer-based testing. Most exam prep courses offered by EduMind and School of PE are geared toward CBT exams, including engineering, PMP®, CAPM®, and NCLEX®. Effective with this partnership, Christopher Lam joins EduMind as Chief Executive Officer.

“ I want to sincerely thank the entire EduMind team for their loyalty and dedication to the company over the years. It’s been an honor to support tens of thousands of students in their career advancement and professional certification journeys,” said Vinod Dega, Founder of EduMind. “ As EduMind enters its next phase of innovation, I know the company will be in good hands with Chris and the Alpine and Axcel teams. Not only does Alpine and Axcel have the resources and knowledge to grow and expand our offering, but Alpine’s values align with EduMind’s dedication to learning.”

“ Vinod and Radhika truly care about helping students and created a one-of-a-kind company dedicated to limitless learning. I vow to honor the company and its employees as we grow EduMind,” said Christopher Lam, CEO of EduMind. “ Our partnership with Axcel and Alpine will accelerate our ability to provide the highest quality study resources and tools through EduMind’s state-of-the-art student portal and modernized CBT-ready courses.”

EduMind is Axcel’s fourth acquisition and joins Axcel’s suite of professional education companies, including Michael Management Corporation (“MMC”), a leading provider of SAP training, Web Age Solutions (“Web Age”), a leading IT training company, and Interskill Learning (“Interskill”), a leading independent supplier of online mainframe training.

“ We are so excited to welcome EduMind to the Axcel family,” said Jonathan (Jono) Zeidan, CEO of Axcel. “ Vinod and Rahdika built EduMind into a market leader. As part of Axcel, we are looking forward to providing EduMind the support and resources to take its growth to the next level.”

About EduMind

Founded in 2004 by CEO Vinod Dega, EduMind is a global education and training provider specializing in professional exam preparation through its two content brands, EduMind and School of PE. EduMind’s education platform brand and content home for architecture (ARE®), healthcare (NCLEX®), project management (CAPM®, PMP®), immersive technology (AR/VR) and continuing education certification courses, among others, across its Ondemand, Live Online and Onsite classroom modules. School of PE is EduMind’s flagship brand devoted to National Counsel of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) licensure exam preparation, including Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) and Professional Engineer (PE) exams for such engineering disciplines as civil, electrical, environmental, mechanical, chemical and structural. To learn more about EduMind, visit https://www.edumind.com/, and to learn more about EduMind’s flagship brand, School of PE, visit http://www.schoolofpe.com.

About Axcel

Axcel is a professional education business backed by Alpine Investors that is focused on buying, building and operating world-class education companies. Axcel is passionate about people, focused on training the modern workforce and obsessed with delivering for customers and learners. Axcel sits within AlpineX, an Alpine investment platform focused on lower middle-market services businesses that have durable customer value propositions, high-quality revenue, and attractive markets. For more information, visit www.axcel-learning.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its over $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.