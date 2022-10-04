Family-Owned Cannabis Retailer Purple Lotus Doubles Delivery Radius In Bay Area With New Oakland Warehouse

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purple Lotus, one of the best-selling family-owned legacy cannabis dispensaries in the world, announced the opening of a new Oakland warehouse and the expansion of its self-run cannabis delivery service to more than 2 million new residents in over 15 communities, effectively doubling the company’s delivery radius throughout the Bay Area.

This Purple Lotus expansion brings the ‘superstore to your door’ with over 500 premium products to choose from, and gives Bay Area residents a more elevated and local-to-the-Bay option for cannabis delivery—where customers receive personalized Thank You cards and free gifts with every order.

Fitted with state-of-the-art security and inventory control, the addition of this Oakland delivery depot provides Purple Lotus ample room to scale operations and grow its existing delivery footprint, which includes San Jose, East Bay and the Peninsula. The Oakland depot allows the company to deliver its award-winning, high-quality products directly to the doorsteps of medical cannabis patients and customers over the age of 21 throughout the following communities: Alviso, Antioch, Atherton, Bay Point, Brentwood, Byron, Campbell, Castro Valley, Cupertino, Danville, Dublin, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Menlo Park, Milpitas, Mountain View, Oakley, Palo Alto, Pittsburg, Pleasanton, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Jose, San Leandro, San Lorenzo, San Mateo, San Ramon, Santa Clara, Saratoga, Stanford and Sunnyvale.

“For more than a decade, our customers have loved the unparalleled shopping experience at Purple Lotus that combines unmatched product selection and product pricing with over-the-top service and hospitality,” said Matt Krishnamachari, Founder and CEO of Purple Lotus. “I’m proud to say that our cannabis delivery service is distinct among our competitors. Our singular VIP treatment extends well beyond our San Jose storefront, and we are so thankful to be able to bring our best-in-class delivery experience to more doorsteps in the Bay than ever before.”

Purple Lotus launched its self-run cannabis delivery service in 2019 and became one of the go-to delivery brands for Bay Area customers thanks to its white-glove customer service and robust product selection. To keep costs for the customer as low as possible, the company employs a fleet of fuel-saving hybrid delivery vehicles and offers free delivery on orders over $50, plus massive discounts of up to 25% off for customers who order next-day delivery or purchase in bulk.

For more information on Purple Lotus and delivery availability in your area, visit plpcsanjose.com.

About Purple Lotus

Founded in 2010, Purple Lotus has been a staple in Bay Area cannabis, providing adult-use consumers and patients with a huge variety of premium products and unparalleled hospitality for over a decade. Today, the company has blossomed into one of the best-selling family-owned dispensaries in the world with a storefront in San Jose and strategically located warehouses throughout the Bay to fuel its self-run, best-in-class cannabis delivery services. Purple Lotus combines years of retail expertise with an infatuation for outstanding customer service, deep community partnerships and a vertically integrated structure that guarantees clean, high-quality cannabis products via its award-winning retail store and delivery service alike. Learn more at: plpcsanjose.com