Dippin’ Dots Delivers Sweet Treats and an Engaging Customer Experience with BigCommerce

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the launch of popular frozen treat brand Dippin’ Dots on its platform.

The new site, designed and built by BigCommerce Elite Partner Groove Commerce, combines a fun and engaging customer experience with checkout functionality that ensures the temperature-sensitive products are delivered when the buyer wants them to be.

“A big part of what customers love about Dippin’ Dots – in addition to our delicious ice cream – are the memories they experience while shopping at our physical locations or enjoying the sweet treat at their favorite entertainment venues,” said Dana Knudsen, senior director of marketing at Dippin’ Dots. “These enhancements to our website will allow customers to create new memories by bringing the Dippin’ Dots experience home for parties, gifts and more. With the addition of the new delivery date picker, customers plan ahead, selecting the perfect day for their Dippin’ Dots-inspired event.”

“We really wanted to create a magical experience for customers that reflects the Dippin’ Dots brand,” said Ethan Griffin, CEO at Groove Commerce. “With a customized shipping calendar, bespoke CSS animation and in-depth product information, the new site is both fun to explore and highly user-friendly, whether the visitor is new to Dippin’ Dots or grew up with it.”

But selling ice cream online isn’t as easy as building a website. Dippin’ Dots products have specific and challenging fulfillment constraints. The products must be stored at extremely cold temperatures – even colder than a standard freezer can provide. For ecommerce, the products must be shipped and packed with dry ice to keep it from melting during transport. Then, once the package has been delivered, it must be consumed within 24 hours, making the delivery date essential to the customer experience.

To address the delivery challenge, the Groove team built a customized shipping calendar and date picker integrated into BigCommerce’s optimized one-page checkout. Customers can choose specific delivery dates, view blackout dates and see corresponding shipping options and costs prior to ordering.

“We love to see our partners and merchants teaming up to leverage our open SaaS platform to build ecommerce sites that are not only beautiful to the eye, but feature robust functionality to make them easy for customers to use,” said Marc Ostryniec, chief sales officer at BigCommerce. “What could be better than Birthday Cake Dippin’ Dots’ delivered to your door from a BigCommerce-powered storefront!”

Dippin’ Dots is one of many food and beverage merchants leveraging the BigCommerce platform to drive sales and deliver a winning consumer experience. Others include King Arthur Baking Company, Con’ Olio Oils & Vinegars, Di Bruno Bros., Snap Kitchen and Theo Chocolate.

