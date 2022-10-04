Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Partners with PAX Technology.

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Priority"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store, and send money, has partnered with PAX Technology, Inc. (“PAX”), a leading global payment products provider.

The collaboration began when Priority asked PAX to develop, customize and certify their VTX payment app so that end users, including Priority’s partners, would be able to utilize the entire line of PAX’s Android products. PAX provides a diverse suite of Android products to fit the needs of merchants of all sizes, allowing Priority’s sales and distribution channels greater flexibility to meet their merchants’ varied requirements.

Joseph Harrington, SVP of Sales and ISO Development said, "Our collaboration with PAX made perfect sense as PAX’s footprint in the U.S. continues to grow year over year, and our merchants are requesting PAX products to be one of the options available to them for purchase.”

Businesses are looking for solutions to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world through software solutions, point of sale, ecommerce, credit card acceptance, and more. The Priority & PAX partnership provides those solutions, paving the way for success.

“We are excited to be working with one of the largest non-bank merchant acquirers in the U.S.,” said Andy Chau, PAX’s President & CEO. “Priority’s customers will now be able to utilize our certified payment application that combines Priority’s current card acceptance offerings with the PAX’s terminal solutions.”

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 60 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.