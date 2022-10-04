Agero Launches First-of-its-Kind Case Management Technology Platform for Automotive Consumer Affairs Divisions

Agero has taken its decades of customer care know-how and built a powerful configurable platform to support fully managed campaigns covering everything from routine questions to complex product care.

Agero has taken its decades of customer care know-how and built a powerful configurable platform to support fully managed campaigns covering everything from routine questions to complex product care.

MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agero, whose leading B2B software and services enable auto manufacturers, insurers, fleets and others to support their customers at every stage of vehicle ownership, today announced CASE™, a powerful, fully configurable customer care platform designed specifically to serve the unique needs of the automotive industry. Built on expertise from the company’s 50 years of partnership with leading automotive OEMs, more than a decade of consumer affairs services and support, and following a series of successful in-market pilot programs, CASE delivers brand-building, fully managed campaigns covering every customer interaction – from routine questions to complex product care, all delivered with automotive expertise and experience.

As a McKinsey & Company report highlighted last year, there are nearly 900 individual touchpoints across the car-buying journey alone. This includes “touchpoints that reach across websites, digital advertising, and CRM [customer relationship management systems]… All these data points need to be connected. When we take the customer’s perspective into account, the customer expects it all to work. And when it works, you get their full attention and some money with it.”

Unlike traditional off-the-shelf CRM software, CASE delivers a comprehensive, white-labeled experience that ensures an automotive brand’s values, voice and support extend to every touchpoint, anywhere that customer travels.

“If we look at the entire vehicle lifecycle – from initial research all the way to vehicle trade-in – there are thousands of opportunities for brands to touch their buyers, but disparate tools, systems and partners currently deliver disconnected experiences to customers. A fully managed service and platform solution can help brands address any customer question, concern or maintenance need along the way,” said Jason Peters, Business Leader for Agero’s Consumer Affairs and Connected Vehicle line of business. “While plenty of CRM programs exist in the market already, none are tailored specifically to deliver automotive-focused case management at every stage of vehicle ownership.”

The CASE agile technology platform is designed to quickly manage and support a wide range of customer needs, including:

General Inquiry Management : Help customers answer anything from basic questions about a vehicle’s features to handling logistics around scheduling preventative maintenance.

Help customers answer anything from basic questions about a vehicle’s features to handling logistics around scheduling preventative maintenance. Technical Support : Provide step-by-step instructions and troubleshooting related to questions about Bluetooth integration, infotainment system setup, and more.

Provide step-by-step instructions and troubleshooting related to questions about Bluetooth integration, infotainment system setup, and more. Consumer Outreach Campaigns: Deliver the right outreach via the most effective channels to support customers across a wide range of needs.

Deliver the right outreach via the most effective channels to support customers across a wide range of needs. Complaint / Escalations Resolution: Leverage Agero’s network of contact center agents who receive extensive empathy training and are able to process, field and address challenging customer complaints or concerns.

Leverage Agero’s network of contact center agents who receive extensive empathy training and are able to process, field and address challenging customer complaints or concerns. Recall Management : Offer end-to-end case management to quickly and seamlessly implement even the most critical recall campaigns, with email outreach boosting completion rates by 16% and follow up phone/text messages increasing completions by 18% in pilot campaigns.

Offer end-to-end case management to quickly and seamlessly implement even the most critical recall campaigns, with email outreach boosting completion rates by 16% and follow up phone/text messages increasing completions by 18% in pilot campaigns. Custom Programs: No matter the situation, Agero has the automotive industry expertise, software and services to configure a solution that ensures customers receive the support or care they need for their vehicles.

The easy-to-use, intuitive CASE platform ensures each campaign matches and supports an automaker’s specific needs and brand as well as the best possible outreach and response strategy. Key software features include pre-configured campaigns and templates to get started quickly, omnichannel outreach options for reaching customers via their preferred method, award-winning contact centers to handle both inbound and outbound calls, customizable surveys to collect key information about the customer’s experience, and real-time reporting data for each campaign or touch point.

“Backed by a holistic combination of software, personnel and services, CASE enables ongoing program assessments and recommendations that enhance the ownership experience, improve outcomes and implement efficiencies to better serve consumers,” Peters said. “We know that every interaction is an opportunity to showcase your brand, from the first test drive to the last mile of vehicle ownership. CASE makes it easier than ever to support customers at every turn in the road."

Learn more about CASE here.

About Agero

Wherever drivers go, we’re leading the way. Agero’s mission is to reimagine the vehicle ownership experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their customers. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, we’re pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected. This includes: an industry-leading dispatch management platform powered by Swoop; comprehensive accident management services; knowledgeable consumer affairs and connected vehicle capabilities; and a growing marketplace of services, discounts and support enabled by a robust partner ecosystem.

The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of independent service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.