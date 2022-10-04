Kohl’s Kicks Off a Holiday Season of Unmatched Value with More Kohl’s Cash, More Kohl’s Rewards and More Savings Than Ever Before

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced the kickoff to the holiday season, filled with more savings for all families, whenever and however they choose to shop. As shoppers prepare their holiday lists earlier than ever this year with value top of mind, they can count on Kohl’s for unmatched savings on top gifts across all categories, all season long. With great products at great prices, Kohl’s Cash, and Kohl’s Rewards, shopping at Kohl’s means no sacrifices, no disappointments, and no list unchecked.

“Holiday is always a time when Kohl’s shines its brightest, and this year, we will once again put our best foot forward to welcome the millions of customers who shop with us during the season,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We know value will be more important than ever to the millions of customers who shop Kohl’s this season. Whenever customers choose to shop for the holidays, they can feel confident that Kohl’s will deliver the incredible value we are known for on the gifts that are at the top of everyone’s list.”

More Value Everyday - October through December, Customers Save More with Kohl’s

Customers looking to get a jump start on their holiday lists will find great deals on top gifts at Kohl’s starting in October - but those who choose to wait won’t have to worry about missing out on the best deals. With opportunities to save now and later, shoppers can feel confident they can find the best deals at Kohl’s all season long.

Shop Early, Save Early: Shop early holiday deals at Kohl’s with multiple savings events throughout the month of October. Oct. 6 - 16: Amazing Prices PLUS 2-Day Deal Dash: All shoppers will find great sale prices across categories PLUS all customers can take an extra 20% off their purchase and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent⁺. Kohl’s Cash is not valid on Sephora. Customers who use their Kohl’s Card can save an extra 30%, 20% or 15% off their purchases*, and Kohl’s Rewards members can also take $10 off a $50 home purchase. And that's not all. For two days only from October 11-12, shoppers can find additional special deals and take an extra $10 off a $50 purchase for even more savings on the already amazing prices during the 2-Day Deal Dash event. *Terms and exclusions apply. Refer to the specific offers for details and exclusions. Oct. 19 - 23: Lowest Prices of the Season Event - Look out for even more great deals during this seasonal-favorite savings event.

Shop early holiday deals at Kohl’s with multiple savings events throughout the month of October. Amazing Savings Every Day: From October 6 through Christmas Eve, customers will find items on sale or an offer at Kohl’s every single day. Shoppers who choose to shop early or take the last-minute approach can be sure to find great prices on products they love throughout the entire season.

From October 6 through Christmas Eve, customers will find items on sale or an offer at Kohl’s every single day. Shoppers who choose to shop early or take the last-minute approach can be sure to find great prices on products they love throughout the entire season. Thousands of November Deals: Kohl’s will offer thousands of deals throughout November. From an extra day to save during the seven-day Black Friday Early Access event, culminating with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the month won’t be lacking in opportunities to save.

More Kohl’s Cash - November and December Offer More Earn Days Than Ever Before

On top of incredible value, this year Kohl’s customers will have the opportunity to earn more Kohl’s Cash coupons throughout the season than ever before.

New Kohl’s Cash Earn Every Day from Cyber Monday through Christmas Eve: Plus, for the first time, shoppers will have the opportunity to earn Kohl’s Cash every single day from Cyber Monday (November 28) through Christmas Eve (December 24), making shopping at Kohl’s a no-brainer.

Plus, for the first time, shoppers will have the opportunity to earn Kohl’s Cash every single day from Cyber Monday (November 28) through Christmas Eve (December 24), making shopping at Kohl’s a no-brainer. Earn 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards Every Day with Kohl’s Rewards Program: Earlier this year, Kohl’s enhanced its Kohl’s Rewards program, offering all Kohl’s Rewards members that use their Kohl’s Card an elevated earn rate of 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase. This holiday season will be the first that members can take advantage of this perk, extending the value at Kohl’s no matter when our customers choose to shop throughout the season. With no fee to join, it pays to become a Kohl’s Rewards member.

Earlier this year, Kohl’s enhanced its Kohl’s Rewards program, offering all Kohl’s Rewards members that use their Kohl’s Card an elevated earn rate of 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase. This holiday season will be the first that members can take advantage of this perk, extending the value at Kohl’s no matter when our customers choose to shop throughout the season. With no fee to join, it pays to become a Kohl’s Rewards member. More Savings with Kohl’s Rewards - Shop in October and Redeem Kohl’s Rewards During Black Friday and Kohl’s Best Cyber Sale Ever: Kohl’s Rewards customers who use their Kohl’s Card will earn 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase every day, and Kohl’s Rewards members who choose an alternate payment method will receive 5% Kohl’s Rewards. Kohl’s Rewards balances are converted and issued in $5 increments of Kohl’s Cash coupons on the first day of the following month, valid for 30 days. This means that if a Kohl’s Rewards member chooses to start their shopping in October, they’ll earn 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards with their Kohl’s Card, and these earnings will turn into Kohl’s Cash on November 1, furthering their savings throughout the next month, including stackable savings on Black Friday and Cyber Sale deals.

Kohl’s Rewards customers who use their Kohl’s Card will earn 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase every day, and Kohl’s Rewards members who choose an alternate payment method will receive 5% Kohl’s Rewards. Kohl’s Rewards balances are converted and issued in $5 increments of Kohl’s Cash coupons on the first day of the following month, valid for 30 days. This means that if a Kohl’s Rewards member chooses to start their shopping in October, they’ll earn 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards with their Kohl’s Card, and these earnings will turn into Kohl’s Cash on November 1, furthering their savings throughout the next month, including stackable savings on Black Friday and Cyber Sale deals. Even More Savings Using a Kohl’s Card: Kohl’s Card customers save more with exclusive savings offers throughout the year — and that’s on top of Kohl’s already incredible prices. Customers can open an account at any Kohl’s store nationwide or online today and enjoy a bonus 35% off their first purchase, in addition to 7.5% back in Kohl’s Rewards when they use a Kohl’s Card and are enrolled in Kohl’s Rewards. Subject to credit approval. Terms and exclusions apply.

More Fun & Games: Savings Every Week on Toys and New Exclusive ‘Bricktober’ LEGO Experience

Finding the latest toys to check off your kids’ wish list can always be a challenge. But at Kohl’s, not only will customers find the hottest new toys of the season, they will also have the opportunity to get rewarded for their holiday shopping by earning and receiving Kohl’s Cash and Kohl’s Rewards on their purchases.

Deals on Toys Every Week October through December: New this year, Kohl’s is giving customers ways to save on holiday gifts for the little ones every week during the season. With savings on top toy brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Melissa & Doug, and special offers during Black Friday and Cyber Sale events, Kohl’s is the go-to destination for all of the must-have toys this season.

New this year, Kohl’s is giving customers ways to save on holiday gifts for the little ones every week during the season. With savings on top toy brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Melissa & Doug, and special offers during Black Friday and Cyber Sale events, Kohl’s is the go-to destination for all of the must-have toys this season. More Than 100 Exclusive Toys: The holiday toys assortment features over 100 exclusive-to-Kohl’s toys, including Squishmallows 12" Giraffe, Jurassic World 3 12" Value 6 pack, Barbie Fiat 500, Hot Wheels Autolift Expressway, Melissa & Doug Rainbow Surprise Cake, and Nerf Stratobow.

The holiday toys assortment features over 100 exclusive-to-Kohl’s toys, including Squishmallows 12" Giraffe, Jurassic World 3 12" Value 6 pack, Barbie Fiat 500, Hot Wheels Autolift Expressway, Melissa & Doug Rainbow Surprise Cake, and Nerf Stratobow. Kid Favorite Character Toys: Kohl’s also offers a wide variety of emerging and classic character entertainment toys, such as Gabby's Dollhouse, Cocomelon, Bluey, Encanto, Barbie, Minnie & Mickey, Pokemon, Jurassic World, and Marvel.

Kohl’s also offers a wide variety of emerging and classic character entertainment toys, such as Gabby's Dollhouse, Cocomelon, Bluey, Encanto, Barbie, Minnie & Mickey, Pokemon, Jurassic World, and Marvel. Exclusive LEGO Experience: Kohl’s is also launching a new, exclusive LEGO experience throughout October to kickoff the holidays. Dubbed “Bricktober,” the event will feature double the amount of LEGO options in select stores compared to previous years, and customers will find 20% savings on select LEGO products throughout the month. Kohl’s selection of LEGO themes includes everything from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Lightyear and Harry Potter, to Disney Princesses, Super Heroes, and other classics.

Kohl’s is also launching a new, exclusive LEGO experience throughout October to kickoff the holidays. Dubbed “Bricktober,” the event will feature double the amount of LEGO options in select stores compared to previous years, and customers will find 20% savings on select LEGO products throughout the month. Kohl’s selection of LEGO themes includes everything from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Lightyear and Harry Potter, to Disney Princesses, Super Heroes, and other classics. Top Toys Assortment: Kohl’s curated its top holiday toys options online, so shoppers can easily find the most sought after gifts of the season. See the top toys experience on Kohls.com and find thousands more toys online in Kohl’s expanded digital toys assortment.

To celebrate the start of the holiday season, Kohl’s debuted its Holiday Toy Book this week, which features 32 pages highlighting Kohl’s top toys for the holidays.

More Must-Have Brands and Time Savings Conveniences

Kohl’s is dedicated to meeting customers’ needs this holiday season with the best value on products they love, and an easy omnichannel experience for a seamless shopping experience.

Brands On Everyone’s List: This season, Kohl’s is a one-stop-shop for all of today’s top apparel, beauty and home brands. From popular athletic brands like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, FLX and Tek Gear, to everyday apparel brands such as Sonoma Goods For Life, Simply Vera Vera Wang, Apt. 9, and Tommy Hilfiger, to the top prestige beauty brands available at Sephora at Kohl’s, Kohl’s has customers covered for all of their gifting needs.

This season, Kohl’s is a one-stop-shop for all of today’s top apparel, beauty and home brands. From popular athletic brands like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, FLX and Tek Gear, to everyday apparel brands such as Sonoma Goods For Life, Simply Vera Vera Wang, Apt. 9, and Tommy Hilfiger, to the top prestige beauty brands available at Sephora at Kohl’s, Kohl’s has customers covered for all of their gifting needs. Conveniences That Make Shopping Easy: From tools like Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App - which also stores customers’ offers, Kohl’s Rewards and Kohl’s Cash in their digital wallet - that make shopping from anywhere a breeze to fast and free store pick up options for Kohls.com orders with buy online, pick up in store, self-pick up and buy online, ship to store - it’s never been easier to shop Kohl’s for the holidays.

