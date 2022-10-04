Breezeline Puts Focus on Cyber Bullying Prevention With Resources for Schools, Students and Parents

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has distributed cyberbullying prevention resources to more than 2,200 educators this week in support of National Bullying Prevention Month, which is observed in October.

In partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, tip sheets were created and distributed to parents, elementary school students and older students. The tips will also be shared on Breezeline social platforms during the month of October.

The parent resource includes tips on fostering conversations with children about cyberbullying and how to help youths who are being cyberbullied. Tips for students include online safety, what to do if the student is being cyberbullied and how to tell an adult.

Cyberbullies use technology including digital devices like cell phones, computers, and tablets to repeatedly and intentionally harass, hurt, embarrass, humiliate or intimidate another person via texting, social platforms or other means. Those who are bullied online are also likely to be a victim of bullying offline.

Nearly half of students aged 9 to 12 years old said they experienced bullying at school and about 15% of these said they experienced bullying online, according to Pacer, citing national surveys. As access to technology has grown among students, the percentage of students aged 12-17 years old who say they have experienced cyberbullying has more than doubled from 18% to 37% in the years 2007-2019 (Cyberbullying.org).

Many children are afraid to report bullying out of fear of being blamed or other repercussions. When a child has been a part of a cyberbullying situation, parents may want to take away their access to technology as a protective measure, which can make the young person even more reluctant to confide in an adult about the bullying. These resources are designed to make it easier for parents and other adults to help and for children to seek their assistance when cyberbullying is occurring.

“Technology, including online connectivity, provides tremendous benefits to students, parents and the wider community,” said Andrew Walton, a spokesperson for Breezeline. “We are committed to promoting the responsible use of technology and online safety in our communities through our work with Pacer and other partners.”

Breezeline announced earlier this year its support of more than a half-dozen non-profit organizations that are focused on online safety, digital literacy for seniors and underserved populations, tech/life balance and STEM programs.

