Building Hope Opens Brand New School in Manor, Texas

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building Hope, a non-profit foundation dedicated to creating high-quality K-12 public charter school opportunities for students through its expertise in real estate, finance, and operational services, today announced the opening of its partner school, Compass Rose Destiny, in Manor Texas. Construction on the campus began just one year ago. School administrators, parents, and students recently joined Building Hope, Compass Rose Public Schools, and members of the community to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new facility.

Compass Rose Destiny prepares students for technology career opportunities through a robust computer science curriculum that includes coding in Kindergarten, computer science on cutting-edge technology platforms, and character development that equips students to effectively advocate for themselves and others. The school orients everything it does to its True North: academic achievement coupled with personal growth.

Compass Rose Destiny’s new campus sits on 13.2 acres and includes a 46,000 square-foot facility that will serve 700 Kindergarten through 6th grade students when at capacity. Compass Rose Destiny will add one grade level each year, build additional space, and ultimately enroll a total of 1,500 Kindergarten through 12th graders.

“Our new school home was created for the community by the community, via our Community Co-design process that ensures alignment among students, families, and neighborhood stakeholders while speaking to the community’s strengths and residents’ dreams,” said Compass Rose Public Schools Founder and CEO Paul Morrissey. “We are so grateful to our partners at Building Hope for making our school campus dream a reality.”

“Building Hope is grateful to work alongside the Compass Rose team as their real estate developer for the Destiny campus in Manor, Texas,” said Building Hope Real Estate President Dru Damico. “This partnership allows us to further our mission by helping high impact public charter schools with safe, beautiful, and affordable school buildings.”

Local partners on the project included Alamo Architects, Bartlette Cocke General Contractors, and Moy Tarin Ramirez Engineers.

As a non-profit, Building Hope sets public charter schools up for success by helping them identify, finance, and construct viable facilities so that all students have access to quality K-12 education. Building Hope is the leader for investments in and development of place-based charter school facilities customized to the program goals and the school culture, tailored to the market, and sensitive to urban planning and design.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a non-profit foundation created to support public charter schools. Since 2003, Building Hope has grown the capacity of charter schools nationwide by providing facilities, financial, and operational services, so schools can focus more time and resources on educating students. Building Hope has supported 300 charter school projects and 150,000 students in 20 states and the District of Columbia, by providing more than $363 million in direct loans, credit enhancements, and equity investments to support $1.9 billion in school construction.

About Compass Rose Public Schools

Compass Rose Public Schools is a network of tuition-free, public charter schools combining academic success with personal growth so that K-12 students across Texas can navigate life’s big opportunities.