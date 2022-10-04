Obermeyer Wood Investment Council Uses RedBlack's Rebalancing and Trading to Save Time and Better Serve Customers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--intelliflo announced today that Aspen and Denver, Colo.-based Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel has implemented RedBlack, its leading portfolio rebalancing and trading platform. RedBlack enables the firm, with approximately $2 billion AUM, to trade client accounts with greater efficiency, freeing significant time for employees to focus on other strategic and client-focused initiatives.

Obermeyer Wood previously relied on legacy processes to manage rebalancing but decided to implement intelliflo’s RedBlack because of its robust functionality and exceptional support team.

Roger Hennefeld, Vice President, Trading and Investments for Obermeyer Wood, explained, “At Obermeyer Wood, we understand the importance of leveraging technology to operate as efficiently as possible. RedBlack allows us to execute trading and rebalancing quickly and accurately, improving productivity and helping us avoid potential mistakes. The solution has strongly supported our growth and positions us well for future scale.”

RedBlack delivers comprehensive rebalancing and trading capabilities with portfolio monitoring, pre-trade and post-trade compliance, and order management. By leveraging the solution, Obermeyer Wood’s lean trading team can more effectively monitor daily cash flows, ensure restrictions are maintained and enforced, review asset allocation and concentrated holdings and more.

Obermeyer Wood was recently recognized by Forbes and SHOOK Research as both a Best-in-State Independent Advisor and one of the Top 250 advisors in the country. The independent registered investment advisor and financial planning firm has helped hundreds of individuals, families, and non-profits identify and achieve goals using sound advice, careful planning, and clear communication for 40 years.

“Seeing a RedBlack customer like Obermeyer Wood benefit from operational efficiencies and more time back in employees’ days is rewarding because intelliflo’s mission is for our technology to enable advisors to serve more customers and efficiently grow,” said Jennifer Valdez, President, Americas for intelliflo.

About RedBlack, an intelliflo solution

RedBlack provides investment professionals with the rebalancing, trading, and order management solutions they require to manage complex portfolios efficiently and at scale. We help sophisticated U.S. registered investment advisor (RIA) and wealth management firms of all sizes, including single and multi-family offices, to streamline their business through greater operating efficiencies while generating more time to spend on client relationships. RedBlack’s best-in-class rebalancing and trading solution provides our customers easy access to leading technology and investment partners through our open architecture integration to deliver advisor-powered digital flexibility, efficiency and innovation.

RedBlack is part of intelliflo, which widens access to financial advice through leading technology powering the financial advisory experience. We use open software architectures combined with unmatched industry experience to simplify a complex digital landscape to help advisors compete and grow. Our solutions support over 30,000 financial advisors worldwide, representing over three million end-investors, with over $1 trillion serviced across our platforms.