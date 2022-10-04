Conti Federal Awarded $69.4M Contract to Restore Fort Bragg Barracks

FORT BRAGG, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in military construction and rapid response projects, has been awarded a $69,364,902.46 task order under the Rapid, Disaster, Infrastructure (RDI) 2 Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District for a Barracks Restoration Project at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Fort Bragg is one of the largest army bases in the world, supporting a population of 54,000 military personnel. Conti Federal will renovate three unaccompanied personnel housing units to house soldiers to maintain the National Defense Mission for rapidly deployable 18th Airborne Corps. The scope of the restoration project includes the demolition of the barracks to load bearing members, and a complete renovation of the interiors including all infrastructure and finishes. The project is expected to be completed by September 2023 and will address new requirements for barrack layout and associated landscape/civil, structural, architectural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, communications, fire protection, cybersecurity, and sustainability needs for Barracks H4350, H5122, and H4822.

“We understand the urgency of this project and we are eager to get started,” said Conti Federal’s CEO, Peter Ceribelli. “Our team is prepared to complete the project within the specified time frame to ensure that our service members have the high-quality facilities they need as they prepare to meet their critical mission.”

Throughout its history, Conti Federal has delivered many military modernization and rapid response projects. Most recently, the company was awarded a contract to renovate the Naval Air Station in Sigonella, Italy, which is scheduled for completion in August 2023. For further information about Conti Federal’s work, visit: https://www.contifederal.com/projects.

About Conti Federal

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back more than 115 years. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success by executing our teamwide promise that everything is done once and done right.