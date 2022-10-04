Krispy Kreme® celebrates upcoming iconic Original Glazed® Doughnuts entry in France

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) is excited to announce a joint venture between Krispy Kreme and Columbus Café through its holding company, Wagram Finances, Inc. (“Wagram”) to bring one of the world’s most loved sweet treats to France in the summer of 2023. Opening in Paris, Krispy Kreme will bring our melt-in-your mouth fresh doughnuts and array of beverages, leveraging Krispy Kreme’s legendary doughnuts and Wagram’s market expertise.

Over the next five years, the Company expects to create 500 fresh points of access in France, with a long-term goal of more than 2,000. This marks the continued efforts to expand globally with our signature omni-channel model. France is the sixth international country development deal the Company has announced so far in 2022. Combined with signings in Switzerland, Turkey, Jordan, Costa Rica and Chile, these markets represent a combined opportunity of approximately 5,000 points of access as we continue to build on our long-term goal to deliver fresh doughnuts daily to more than 50,000 across the world.

Krispy Kreme’s President and CEO Mike Tattersfield said, “ We could not be more thrilled to bring an American classic as well as premium, locally inspired doughnuts to France with a terrific partner in Columbus Café. Western Europe is a very important area of focus for the Company for further expansion and we believe Paris, the city of Lights and Love, is the perfect city to embark on that journey.”

Columbus Café CEO Nicolas Riché commented, “ We are excited to join Krispy Kreme to bring these amazing doughnuts to Parisians and all of France. Krispy Kreme’s passion for delivering joy and fun to people with sharing occasions and celebrations combined with the local and operational expertise of Columbus Café will be a recipe for sweet success.”

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with over 11,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

About Wagram

Wagram is a French group that operates and develops fast casual brands. Its expertise in the French market has allowed its core brand, Columbus Café, to become the leader in the coffee shop market in France. With presence in Europe, Canada and the Middle East, its network extends to almost 300 shops. In 2021, Columbus Café, was elected the number one coffee chain in France. With retail and CPG experience, Columbus has expanded its products to the wholesale space. In 2020, the company expanded its portfolio of brands with the master franchise of Copper Branch, a vegan restaurant brand. You can find more information on

www.columbuscafe.com/

www.eatcopperbranch.com/

