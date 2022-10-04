Netsmart and Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center Collaborate to Deliver Integrated Care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center (SEKMHC) and Netsmart are advancing their 30-year partnership by upgrading SEKMHC’s adoption of the CareFabric® platform to enhance clinical, financial and operational efficiencies across the organization’s high-quality services and treatment programs. Netsmart is the leading technology partner for community mental health centers (CMHCs) in the state of Kansas with 14 CMHCs leveraging the CareFabric suite of solutions. Through this collaboration, Netsmart will provide Southeast Kansas with the technology and tools designed to better deliver integrated care and support their transition to becoming a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC).

“As a longtime partner of Netsmart, we have come to trust their innovation and leadership when it comes to using technology to provide quality mental health care that we’ve promised our clients,” said Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center CEO Nathan Fawson. “When elevating our healthcare technology platform, we felt that our existing relationship, the expertise of the Netsmart team and strong geographic footprint in the state would best prepare us to become a CCBHC as we adapt to the evolving care model and propel our organization forward.”

SEKMHC is a long-term Netsmart client and by upgrading from a legacy Netsmart electronic health record (EHR) to a go-forward platform, the organization will benefit from new technology capabilities, continued relationships, and technical expertise for implementation and data conversion, all while reducing costs and protecting the healthcare IT investment. The goal is to continue to grow and expand Netsmart relationships with client partners like SEKMHC by providing them with the solutions that will enable improved processes and efficiencies to further support their child, family and adult services.

By participating in this program, SEKMHC will soon implement additional innovative tools to better serve the organization including telehealth, artificial intelligence and transition to the next evolution of myAvatar™. The industry-leading EHR is specifically designed for behavioral health and offers streamlined workflows with a focus on extreme usability, leading to high levels of clinician satisfaction.

“Our clinicians and staff will have robust workflows including simplified dashboards, easily accessible client information, new importing and search features and artificial intelligence capabilities to enhance documentation, ultimately putting more time in their day,” explained Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center Director of Child Services Malinda Bailey. “Moving forward we will be able to increase efficiency and assessments through our patient navigator, allowing truly integrated care coordination to better support those that we serve.”

The SEKMHC vision is to improve the quality of life in southeast Kansas and has accomplished this in many of its service initiatives, including paving the way for telehealth services before the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic escalated the adoption of telehealth across the country leading to more options to access virtual care. The organization will be able to leverage a truly integrated telehealth platform with capabilities such as appointment scheduling and text reminders to better serve individuals in their community.

Another way SEKMHC has worked to achieve its mission is by reducing the perception of why an individual goes to a mental health center and mitigating the stigma surrounding mental illness. Over the years, SEKMHC saw a need to remove the barriers to mental healthcare programs within schools and has now partnered with 12 school districts across six counties, placing a licensed outpatient therapist and children’s case manager within the school system, making therapy accessible and approachable for adolescents.

“We believe there is value and benefits that come with strength in numbers and our presence in the state paired with the goals of Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center has created a truly unique relationship,” said Netsmart SVP & Managing Director of Human Services David Strocchia. “By remaining true to their servant mission and meeting the person where they are at, their efforts have led to tremendous growth and funding to expand their services. As a leading advocate for CCBHCs, we are thrilled to continue working alongside SEKMHC through this exciting transition to provide them with the tools and technology to transform value-based care coordination across the organization.”

About Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center

Established in 1961, Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center is a non-profit organization that provides, advocates and coordinates quality mental health care, services and programs in the following counties: Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Linn, Neosho and Woodson.

Our team of over 250 full-time and part-time professionals and support specialists look forward to assessing, treating, supporting, and/or coordinating your healthcare needs. Learn more about our services at https://www.sekmhc.org/.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,600 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.