AW Broadband Transforms from WISP to ISP with Adtran End-to-End Fiber Broadband Solution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that AW Broadband is leveraging the Adtran end-to-end fiber broadband solution to deploy a 100% fiber-based network. Adtran delivers the flexibility and scalability needed to enable AW Broadband to connect underserved communities, unlock a future-ready fiber network and attract new economic opportunities to the Texas Panhandle.

AW Broadband is based in Amarillo, TX, and currently serves residential and business customers in 31 cities and towns in the area. It was first incorporated as Amarillo Wireless, a WISP that rented or leased tower space to connect rural customers. When the industry started to shift toward fiber broadband networks and funding became available, it made the decision to transition to fiber too. AW Broadband was created, and it received funding through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to build its fiber network in Texas.

“In order to build the best network for us and our customers, we needed someone with scalable, high-performance solutions and we found that with Adtran. Other broadband access platforms on the market are limiting. Adtran offers reliability, flexibility and premium customer support whenever we need guidance,” said Matthew Carpenter, President and Co-Owner at AW Broadband. “With Adtran in our network, we are building a future-ready fiber network that will easily grow as capacity demands increase. We already have plans to expand our network footprint soon, and Adtran makes it easy to light up fiber in every direction.”

Dimmitt, TX, is a town that has already realized the benefits of AW Broadband’s fiber network. Before fiber, large corporations surveyed the area with interest to build manufacturing and warehouse facilities, but the town could not support their broadband requirements. After the fiber network was deployed, companies could build there knowing they have access to high-speed internet. Dimmitt is now growing in population and economic opportunity.

“We are enabling fiber broadband providers, like AW Broadband, to unlock unlimited opportunities for rural communities everywhere. Not only does fiber attract new employers, but it enables anyone to work, learn, receive healthcare and more from anywhere,” said Brent Cancienne, Vice President of Sales at Adtran. “We take special care to listen to our customers to ensure we understand their unique challenges and deliver expert support. This includes solutions that accommodate subscriber demand today and in the future, along with the software to ensure easy network and service management long-term.”

AW Broadband is leveraging the Adtran end-to-end fiber broadband solution that includes the Adtran 10G fiber access platform with Combo PON technology and the Adtran Mosaic One cloud software. The Adtran 10G Combo PON technology enables AW Broadband to elegantly deliver a mix of GPON and XGS-PON services simultaneously across the same fiber. Most of AW Broadband’s residential customers will start with a Gigabit service on GPON and business customers on 10G XGS-PON. The simplified migration from GPON to XGS-PON will enable AW Broadband to easily offer multi-gigabit services to residential customers when they need it.

In addition, AW Broadband is utilizing the Adtran Mosaic One cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) to aggregate data from management and orchestration platforms, broadband access solutions and subscriber in-home devices to deliver actionable insights to better care for subscribers, operate their network more efficiently and more precisely promote their services. This intelligence enables AW Broadband to quickly visualize, understand and address network events before they become costly for the business or an issue for subscribers.

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Adtran, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9). Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.