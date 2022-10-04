Beacon Strengthens eCommerce Platform With SumoQuote

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has partnered with SumoQuote. The partnership includes a seamless integration of SumoQuote’s technology with Beacon’s eCommerce platform, Beacon PRO+, to deliver a streamlined process to build custom quotes.

“Through strategic investments in new technology like SumoQuote, we’re helping contractors save time, manage their work more efficiently, and enhance their business,” said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at Beacon. “This integration with Beacon PRO+ will help contractors create custom, accurate quotes for each client in minutes so they can win more jobs. We are pleased to continue to add digital integrations which are an element of our Ambition 2025 growth plans.”

SumoQuote is a fast way for contractors to build custom quotes that impress clients and win more work. With the integration of PRO+ into SumoQuote, contractors can access live material costs for accurate and up-to-date calculations, sync their pricelist with multiple Beacon locations for hassle-free quoting in every area they operate, and generate and send a Beacon-ready material order from a signed quote directly in SumoQuote.

"This is an exciting partnership for us here at SumoQuote,” said Ryan Shantz, CEO SumoQuote. “Our customers want to know that the proposal they provide to homeowners is accurate and correctly priced every time. Our integration with Beacon not only ensures accuracy but also automates the ordering process with a click of a button from a signed quote. A lot of work goes into an integration like this; we couldn't have asked for a partner more committed to innovation and serving their customers than we've experienced with the team at Beacon."

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT™, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their business with us online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.