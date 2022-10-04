Evolus Broadens Its International Presence with Nuceiva® Launch in Great Britain

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, launched commercial operations in Great Britain and shipped the first customer orders for Nuceiva®▼(botulinum toxin type A) last month. The Evolus Innovator and Evolus Early Adopter education programs for healthcare professionals are underway, and interest is high as customers gain their first experiences of using Nuceiva®.

“Worldwide, the aesthetics market sector continues to rapidly evolve. We are excited to introduce Nuceiva® to Great Britain, the single largest market for aesthetic neurotoxins in the European region, while we continue to finalize plans for entering additional countries as part of a phased rollout,” said David Moatazedi, President and CEO, Evolus. “Europe is the second largest market for aesthetic neurotoxins globally, and our expansion there will form the foundation for a potential future portfolio of aesthetic products.”

In the UK, Evolus is partnering with Wigmore Medical, known as a leading supplier of specialist products to aesthetics practitioners. Wigmore has been working in aesthetics for over 35 years, providing reliable pharmacy services and expertise, trusted by practitioners. Evolus plans to introduce Nuceiva® next in Germany and Austria in the first half of 2023, and is working closely with its partner, Novvia Pharm. Novvia was established in 2003 and is dedicated to providing leading brands to medical aesthetics practitioners in Germany and Austria. During 2023, the company expects to enter additional European countries, and, subject to regulatory approval, will also launch Nuceiva® in Australia.

“It’s refreshing to have a new type of aesthetics company to engage with,” said Dr. David Eccleston, Founder and Medical Director at MediZen Clinics, and lead investigator for the Nuceiva® PAS* study. “When I integrate any new treatment into my practice, I look for robust clinical data, exceptional manufacturing and deep expertise. Having options means I can tailor treatments to meet the needs of my patients.”

“Starting commercialization in one of Europe’s biggest aesthetics markets gives practitioners another choice in the neuromodulator they offer to their patients,” said Dan Stewart, Vice President and General Manager, Evolus International. “Our tiered training programs offer credentialed customers the opportunity to learn more about Nuceiva®, including the unique aspects of the product and how this translates into results for patients. With support from our distributor partners and pharmacies, we are looking forward to evolving the future of beauty with our customers.”

Nuceiva® (botulinum toxin type A) is approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown (glabellar lines), when the severity of the facial lines has an important psychological impact in adults below 65 years of age. The safety and efficacy of Nuceiva® was evaluated through the company’s TRANSPARENCY program, the largest head-to-head pivotal study versus BOTOX® to date.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Our mission is to become a global, multi-product aesthetics company, harnessing digital innovation to engage the next generation of beauty consumers. Building on the success in the U.S. of Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), our global product is licensed under the brand name Nuceiva® and is currently available in Canada and Great Britain, with plans to continue expanding internationally. Jeuveau®/Nuceiva® is manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the status of regulatory processes, future plans, events, prospects or performance and statements containing the words “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “designed,” or other forms of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The company’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the company’s prospects, customer and consumer acceptance of Nuceiva®, regulatory approvals and commercial launch timing.

The forward-looking statements included herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or experiences to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include uncertainties associated with our ability to address all of our losses, costs, expenses, liabilities and damages resulting from the settlement agreement with Daewoong and our ability to comply with the terms and conditions in the Allergan/Medytox Settlement Agreements, the continued impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economy generally, uncertainties related to customer and consumer adoption of Nuceiva® / Jeuveau®, the efficiency and operability of our digital platform or commercialization strategies, competition and market dynamics, and our ability to maintain regulatory approval of Nuceiva® / Jeuveau® and other risks described in Evolus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022. These filings can be accessed online at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Evolus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events. If the company does update or revise one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that the company will make additional updates or corrections.

Jeuveau® and Nuceiva® are registered trademarks of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

BOTOX® (Botulinum toxin type A) is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

* PAS (Post Approval Safety Study)

▼ This medicine is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse events. Reporting forms and information can be found at mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard.