Technology Company Enedym Inc. Announces New Collaboration with Toyota Tsusho Canada, Inc.

HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enedym, Inc. (“Enedym”), the technology company that develops next generation switched reluctance motors (SRMs), electric propulsion, and electrified powertrains, today announced a strategic collaboration with Toyota Tsusho Canada, Inc. (“Toyota Tsusho”), a Toyota group company and general trading arm of Toyota Motor.

Through the collaboration, Enedym will design and develop SRMs and inverters with rated nominal power of approximately 45kW for use in North America and Japan. The magnet-free electric motors will convert small commercial vehicles, or tuggers, commonly used at airports and manufacturing plants, from diesel fuel to battery or hydrogen power.

Through Enedym’s advanced SRM motor technologies, the refitted tuggers will reduce carbon output and lower costs, while maintaining exceptional performance.

The collaboration’s first output, an electric-powered commercial tugger, will be piloted at one of Toyota Tsusho’s affiliates located at one of Toyota Motor’s North American manufacturing plants in 2023.

“This collaboration marks a transformation in the design and use of airport and industrial tuggers that traditionally run on diesel fuel,” said Dr. Ali Emadi, Founder, President, and CEO of Enedym. “We are excited to join forces with Toyota Tsusho to be on the forefront of converting these diesel-powered vehicles into electric vehicles using Enedym’s patented SRM motor technologies.”

“We are pleased to work with the Enedym team to power a new generation of commercial tuggers,” said Grant Town, President, Toyota Tsusho Canada. “Together, we are aiming to accelerate electrification in industrial vehicles by creating solutions that are environmentally sustainable and cost-effective, and still deliver quality results.”

Enedym’s innovative SRM motor technologies remove the need for rare earth metals, thereby reducing costs by approximately 40%, improving supply chain stability, and supporting global environmental goals. “As we meet with strategic investors for our upcoming funding round,” Emadi added, “we are encouraged by the excitement around Enedym’s role in helping to fulfill global environmental goals to reduce emissions and improve air quality, while adding real business value through technology.”

About Enedym Inc.

Enedym is a technology start-up company from McMaster University. The company is headquartered at the McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Enedym has ownership of over 60 patents and pending patent applications and related inventions developed by the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Hybrid Powertrain Dr. Ali Emadi and his research group at the McMaster Automotive Resource Centre (MARC), McMaster University. Enedym’s vision is to significantly reduce the cost of electric motors and electrified powertrains, and power a new paradigm in electrification through novel electric motor drive technologies, controls, and digitization techniques. Enedym aspires to help save the planet, one electric motor market at a time. To learn more about Enedym, please visit www.enedym.com.

About Toyota Tsusho Canada, Inc.

Toyota Tsusho Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. With 60+ years in America, Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a multi-market, multi-business enterprise with expertise in exporting and importing, supply chain management, new manufacturing, intermediate goods processing and logistics in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company strives for comprehensive excellence by cultivating a vibrant culture of creativity, reliability, accountability, flexibility, and teamwork to activate the full potential of its employees, customers, suppliers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.taimerica.com.