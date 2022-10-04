 Lumivero, a New Market-Leading Data Insight Platform, Strategically Combines QSR International, Palisade and Addinsoft

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading data software providers QSR International, Palisade and Addinsoft, announced today a new strategic partnership that will see the three software companies combine to create Lumivero, a comprehensive data insights software platform. The platform is backed by TA, a leading global growth private equity firm with more than four decades of experience helping software companies accelerate growth and create lasting shareholder value.

Focusing on real-time collaboration for combined qualitative and quantitative data, Lumivero will connect data in new ways to empower actionable insights and clear decision-making for growing industry segments, including academia and business customers.

“By leveraging the combined resources and capabilities of the three companies, Lumivero emerges as a comprehensive leader in data insights and collaboration to deliver progressive software to more customers even faster,” said Gareth Morrison, CEO of Lumivero and former CEO of QSR International. “It is a humbling privilege to lead our evolved organization as we collectively serve hundreds of thousands of customers, the combined global team and an extensive set of partners across six continents.”

With the combined expertise of three industry-leading organizations, Lumivero’s portfolio of data collaboration software include data aggregation, organization, analysis and reporting on research findings.

QSR International empowers educators, researchers and data analysts to uncover rich insights to address large-scale problems, improve research productivity and knowledge management, and help prepare students for a rapidly changing world. QSR’s best known QDA tool, NVivo, is the leader in its space and is relied upon by both research institutions and Fortune 500 companies around the world.

empowers educators, researchers and data analysts to uncover rich insights to address large-scale problems, improve research productivity and knowledge management, and help prepare students for a rapidly changing world. QSR’s best known QDA tool, NVivo, is the leader in its space and is relied upon by both research institutions and Fortune 500 companies around the world. Palisade simplifies corporate decision-making and allows organizations to strategize with confidence by leveraging data-based actionable opportunities and risk analysis solutions in real time. As the leading provider of risk and decision analysis software, over the last 35 plus years, Palisade has created an undisputed leadership position with their tool @RISK by providing users in diverse industries with innovative Quantitative Analytics solutions. @RISK and the Palisade line of tools add-in to Microsoft Excel, providing critical insights for decision-makers at every level.

simplifies corporate decision-making and allows organizations to strategize with confidence by leveraging data-based actionable opportunities and risk analysis solutions in real time. As the leading provider of risk and decision analysis software, over the last 35 plus years, Palisade has created an undisputed leadership position with their tool @RISK by providing users in diverse industries with innovative Quantitative Analytics solutions. @RISK and the Palisade line of tools add-in to Microsoft Excel, providing critical insights for decision-makers at every level. Addinsoft, a leading data analysis software publisher in statistics and applied mathematics, enables customers to analyze and make decisions using its data with controlled scope and risk. Addinsoft’s most notable tool is the Excel add-in XLSTAT, a statistics package used by users in many different industries. Like QSR and Palisade, it is a market leader and standard setter relied upon by large corporations worldwide.

Designed by and for data experts, Lumivero enables customers to glean powerful new insights that help customers make decisions with confidence and increase their global collaborative impact. Customers will be empowered to:

Marry qualitative and quantitative solutions to create efficient and reliable outcomes

Transform data into measurable insights that reveal actionable truths

Enable experts to access and share diverse opinions

Foster collaboration that results in a wide reach of insights through the meaningful exchange of data and information

“Lumivero will maintain a people-first focus that prioritizes both our team members and our customers. We will combine our existing workforces of over 200 employees. With increased collective resources and support, we will expand our solutions to better serve customers and to create more growth opportunities for our team members,” added Morrison.

“The collective resources and expertise of these three organizations means that Lumivero will offer a truly unique product set to its customers,” said Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director, and Mike Libert, Director at TA. “We are excited to support this new venture, leveraging our deep experience in software investing to help Lumivero reach its full potential.”

Dan Mayleben, Lumivero Board Member, added, “The combined company has a terrific culture focused on achieving high team member and customer satisfaction. This focus, combined with terrific software products, will enable the company to continue to grow, and meet and exceed the needs of their global customers.”

About Lumivero

Lumivero is a leader in global analytics and insights software, connecting data with decision-making and organizational tools to enable customers to organize, analyze, report, and collaborate on data to create insights and confident decisions. Lumivero is a portfolio company of TA. Learn more at www.lumivero.com.

About TA

TA Associates (“TA”) is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth and has invested in more than 560 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $48.6 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm’s more than 110 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.