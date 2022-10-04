Perficient Renews Partnership with Latin American Robot Building Team RioBotz, Announces Multi-Year Agreement

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the extension of its partnership with the Brazilian-based fighting robot building team, RioBotz, and their BattleBots competitor, “Minotaur.”

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Perficient will serve as Minotaur’s primary and most visible partner, and the organizations will work collaboratively to bring exposure to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) industries and associated career opportunities at Perficient.

RioBotz and Minotaur dominated much of the competition during the inaugural year of their partnership with Perficient. The team advanced through the tournament’s opening stages and qualified for the BattleBots World Championship Tournament where they reached the quarterfinals and placed amongst the top eight robots in the world.

“Minotaur and RioBotz have captured and captivated millions of fans worldwide, including Perficient’s more than 7,000 global colleagues,” said Bill Davis, vice president of marketing, Perficient. “The RioBotz team passion, innovation and grit ensures Minotaur is a challenging opponent for all who encounter it. We’re proud and excited to partner again with such a talented team of engineers, and look forward to cheering them and Minotaur on as the competition gets underway.”

The next season of BattleBots will begin broadcasting to fans worldwide in early 2023.

“We’re so excited to continue our partnership with a global technology consulting leader like Perficient. Our first season together was one the RioBotz team will never forget,” said Carlos Souza, RioBotz team lead. “Engineering relies on constant improvement, and the team has continued making adjustments to Minotaur during the off season. We’re eager to return to the BattleBots arena with Perficient by our side and show what the mighty Minotaur can do.”

About RioBotz

Founded in 2003, under the supervision of Professor Marco Antônio Meggiolaro, PhD from MIT, RioBotz is the robotics team of PUC-Rio, a university in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. RioBotz designs, optimizes and constructs mechanical structures, locomotion systems and actuators. Although the team focuses on combat robots, the research group has also developed systems for medical, military and oil and energy industries.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

