Graycliff Partners Announces Sale of WorldWide Electric

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graycliff Partners LP today announced the sale of WorldWide Electric Corporation (WWE), a leading manufacturer and importer of electric motors, motor controls, gear reducers, frequency converters, and generators, to AEA Investors, a New York-based private equity firm.

In its four-year partnership with Graycliff, WWE has transformed from a founder-owned distributor of sourced motors into a developer, producer and multi-sourced specialty distributor of a wide portfolio of highly engineered products. Graycliff worked with the company to establish an exceptional management team, implement new systems, diversify its supply chain and execute operational improvements. Graycliff guided the company through several strategic acquisitions that successfully expanded the product portfolio through the addition of four top quality brands while also diversifying ends markets, introducing cross-selling opportunities, and adding in-house production capabilities.

Brandon Martindale, a Partner at Graycliff, said, “ We knew from the outset that WWE’s commitment to quality and best in class service set the company apart, and we have greatly enjoyed working with the team to build upon this foundation to grow the company both organically and through acquisition. The company is well positioned for continued success and we are confident AEA Investors is the ideal partner to take the company forward.”

“Graycliff has been an extraordinary partner,” said Jim Taylor, WWE CEO. “ We could not have achieved such an ambitious level of growth without their support and strategic direction. We are looking forward to our next chapter of as part of the AEA portfolio.”

Lazard served as the exclusive financial advisor for Graycliff Partners and WWE.

About Graycliff Partners LP

Graycliff Partners is an investment firm focused on making lower middle market investments, typically in manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution businesses. Through dedicated equity and credit funds, Graycliff provides capital for acquisitions, management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth and expansion. For more information about Graycliff Partners visit www.graycliffpartners.com.