Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage Adds RAYVN to Their Critical Event Management Offering

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc. today announced that Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage has partnered with RAYVN, the simple solution to help you prepare for and manage critical events. An intuitive and easy-to-use platform, RAYVN lets you communicate, collaborate, assign and manage tasks, and provide updates in real-time to anyone, anywhere via email, text or app notification.

“When something unexpected happens to your people or your business, time is the key to helping save lives, restoring your business continuity and to managing a company’s reputation. The RAYVN critical event management platform is easy to use and gives you the confidence to manage any critical event or emergency immediately and simply,” said Sal LoSchiavo, vice president of sales, Jenne, Inc. “We’re thrilled to partner with RAYVN and their values align perfectly with Jenne and this addition strengthens our robust portfolio offering.”

Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage offers agents access to the channel’s leading cloud solutions, including Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Cybersecurity, Disaster Recovery, Network Connectivity, SIP Trunking, Storage and Disaster Recovery, Security, UCaaS, and Video Conferencing, all supported by Jenne’s team of knowledgeable cloud experts.

“We’ve very excited about our partnership with Jenne,” said Henrik von Schlanbusch, founder, RAYVN. “As we grow the business, making sure that we can offer RAYVN everywhere in the world, and in particular in the United States, is vital. With Jenne, we’re convinced we’ve found a partner who will help us grow.”

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About RAYVN

RAYVN is the simple solution to help you prepare for and manage emergencies and critical events. An intuitive and easy-to-use platform lets you communicate, collaborate, manage tasks and provide updates in real-time across all levels of your organization and to mobile phones through our app and text notification capabilities. With RAYVN, you can understand what's happening, you can respond immediately and you can focus on helping. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on RAYVN in a crisis. For more information, go to www.rayvn.global.