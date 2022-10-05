Tech Data Asia Pacific & Japan inks exclusive distribution partnership with Cibecs

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, today announced that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Cibecs – a leading endpoint backup, protection and security solutions provider – in 6 markets across Asia Pacific & Japan region (Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam). This partnership brings Cibecs Endpoint Cloud, which offers best-in-class data protection with intelligent management capabilities, to customers in the APJ market. The partnership underscores Tech Data’s strategy of empowering ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) and partners to drive new business and further their channel capabilities across APJ. By leveraging a comprehensive data backup, protection, and security software package, ISVs and partners can now enable IT managers and CIOs to bridge the gaps in their endpoint environment and with complete visibility and control.

Commenting on the development, Sundaresan Kanappan, Vice President High Growth Technologies, Tech Data Asia Pacific & Japan, said “The Asia Pacific enterprise data management market is expected to witness a market growth of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026)1, with the data protection market expected to witness a growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023)2. Given this backdrop, this new partnership is in line with Tech Data’s strategy of bringing out a transformational approach to driving solutions in the region as well as enabling ISVs to benefit from increased functional flexibility through the channel.”

“With bad actors getting creative in exploiting endpoint systems vulnerabilities it is imperative to engage robust endpoint security measures to protect devices from unauthorised access, malware and data theft. Endpoint protection is a key part of endpoint security and Cibecs Endpoint Cloud solution can play an indispensable role in helping our customers by providing them full visibility or control over endpoint data and devices,” added Kanappan.

According to Richard Dewing, CEO of Cibecs, “We are delighted to take our partnership with Tech Data to the next level and are excited to align with their APJ presence and ability to address all markets while helping to build the right partner profile. With cloud adoption on the rise across the region, we are confident that Cibecs Endpoint Cloud, by providing a single, unified platform to discover, manage, backup and secure business data, will play an important role in delivering the most advanced data management and protection technology.”

Cibecs Endpoint Cloud is a powerful cloud platform built for Azure, allowing IT departments and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to easily manage highly distributed and remote workforces, centralise, consolidate, and secure business data remotely, meet compliance regulations and drastically reduce desktop support costs.

