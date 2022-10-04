Expensify Gives Accountants a Chance to Win Their Spot at ExpensiCon in Italy

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced the “Win your spot at ExpensiCon” contest. The contest is open to any accountant, but only five accountants will win a spot at this exclusive, invite-only conference for themselves and a guest.

“ We’re bringing together 100 of the industry’s best and brightest, and five of the most coveted spots in accounting are now available to any accountant from any size firm,” says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “ This is an unparalleled opportunity to join a global community of accounting leaders with hundreds of years of combined experience to plan for the next generation of the profession. Together, we can identify and solve the most complex challenges that will shape this space for years to come.”

ExpensiCon will include a mix of keynotes, roundtable discussions, fireside chats, CPE sessions, 1-on-1 networking opportunities, strategy workshops, and VIP events. In addition, attendees and their guests will experience the beauty of Puglia, Italy, on curated relationship-building excursions throughout the region that feature pasta making, wine tasting, yacht tours, and more.

Previous ExpensiCons in Bora Bora and Maui included attendees from PwC, Deloitte, BDO, CLA, Baker Tilly, and EisnerAmper, as well as keynote speakers such as Travis Kalanick of Uber, René Lacerte of Bill.com, Zach Nelson of NetSuite, and Rod Drury of Xero.

The “Win your spot at ExpensiCon” contest ends on March 1, 2023 and winners will be announced shortly after. Get started today – the clock is ticking!

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.