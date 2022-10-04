Priority Health and Kroger Health announce co-branded plans to meet whole-health needs

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, and Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., announced today the launch of two co-branded Medicare plans with benefits and services that address an individual’s whole-health needs and well-being.

The two co-branded plans, PriorityMedicare + Kroger (PPO) as well as PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger (HMO), will be available in eight counties in Southeast Michigan beginning in January 2023. This includes the following counties: Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.

Eligible members enrolled in one of these plans will have benefit allowances that can be used at Kroger stores to buy nutritious food as well as health and wellness items. Both plans also offer a no-cost Boost membership which includes fuel points per $1 spent, digital coupons, the ability to order groceries online, next-day grocery delivery and more.

“We’re excited to offer these co-branded plans with Kroger to our Medicare members in Southeast Michigan,” said Samia Brown, director of senior markets and product development at Priority Health. “We know nutrition impacts one’s health and well-being, especially our senior population. At Priority Health, we’re always looking for ways to better serve our members and provide tangible resources and incentives that will help them live their healthiest lives possible.”

Addressing social determinants of health is just as critical to overcoming health disparities and improving care outcomes for all. Through these two co-branded plans that provide financial support for groceries and health-related items, eligible members will reduce their monthly out-of-pocket costs and achieve a balanced and nutritious diet.

“Our collaboration with Priority Health allows us the ability to offer seniors in our Michigan communities access to affordable, high-quality health care services. Additionally, we can provide preventative care using food as medicine through enhanced nutrition and OTC benefits,” said Jim Kirby, Chief Commercial Officer for Kroger Health.

For more details about these health plan benefits and Priority Health’s Medicare plans, consumers can call (888) 389-6648, which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit priorityhealth.com/medicare.

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering an extensive portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than one million members each year and offering a broad network of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health.

Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,000 pharmacies and 200 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.