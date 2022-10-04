CyberLink’s FaceMe Security Bundled with ASUS Mini PCs: Partnership delivers a lightweight turnkey security control solution designed for at-home and small business use

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink, a leader in AI facial recognition technology, recently announced their partnership with ASUS to pre-install its FaceMe Security solution on the ASUS Mini PC PN63-S1 and ExpertCenter PN64 series Mini PCs for businesses. These users will have access to the world’s leading facial recognition engine on their ASUS Mini PCs, and have the option of using facial recognition access control systems ideal for everyday home and small business use.

In the past, facial recognition security controls were mostly designed for larger businesses or enterprises, relying on GPU computing and dedicated servers, with considerable space and power requirements. With the integration of FaceMe Security, the everyday home computer user and small business owner has access to the same level of security, but without the heavy equipment.

ASUS Mini PCs combine a lightweight, powerful computing performance with a low power consumption. These compact PCs can be hooked up to a monitor or desktop without taking up much space, making them suitable for deploying security control equipment in confined spaces on any screen size. ASUS Mini PC PN63-S1 and ExpertCenter PN64 series Mini PCs also use the latest Intel® Core™ processors, leveraging the excellent display performance of Intel® Iris® Xe iGPUs to accelerate facial recognition processing. Through its multiple-I/O connections, an ASUS Mini PC can monitor 3-4 cameras at the same time, and monitor through traffic of up to 1,530 people per hour.

CyberLink’s FaceMe Security leverages the world’s most accurate face recognition engine, which can quickly and accurately verify an individual’s identity to implement security control and access control management.

“We have seen a widespread demand for facial recognition driven access control in both office and residential environments,” said Dr. Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink. “The cooperation between CyberLink and ASUS satisfies users’ desire for accurate facial recognition-based security. Moreover, the combination of the processing power and compactness of ASUS Mini PCs means our collaborative solution is easy to deploy in a wide range of environments. Thanks to this partnership with ASUS and others, we see CyberLink’s facial recognition technology continuing to expand and innovate in the smart security market.”

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in AI facial recognition technology and multimedia software. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer and commercial markets through a wide range of solutions, including AI facial recognition, digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, and mobile applications. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home. To learn all the latest about facial recognition, its benefits and implementation considerations, read our Ultimate Guide to Edge-based Facial Recognition.

For more information on FaceMe®, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.