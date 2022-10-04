RAC Deploys Earnix Suite to Unlock Efficiencies and Innovation

PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earnix, a global provider of real-time AI-driven rating, dynamic pricing, product personalization, and fully operationalized telematics solutions for Insurance and Banking, today announced the first phase of its solutions have been deployed by RAC Insurance Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Royal Automobile Club of WA Inc. (RAC). This solution is projected to enable innovation, enhance productivity, and improve model and data governance.

A purpose-led member organization, RAC sought Earnix’s intelligent insurance operations solutions. The key objectives of this initiative are to respond quickly to members, improve model and data governance, and increase productivity.

“With more than 1.2 million members, RAC is focused on delivering great services and experiences and driving positive change in Western Australia,” said Damien Van Pelt, General Manager Product and Sales at RAC Insurance. “Our work with Earnix is another important step in improving our ability to support our members.”

As part of the project, Earnix was integrated with Sapiens International Corporation’s powerful policy administration system. Sapiens, a global leader in P&C Insurance, played a key role in the technical design, modelling, and integration between RAC, Earnix and Sapiens’ core platform. Local Australian partner Finity, a strategic analytics consulting firm with more than 30 years of analytics, actuarial, business strategy, and data services expertise, implemented the joint solution.

“We are pleased to partner with Earnix and RAC to increase RAC’s efficiency, productivity, and agility,” said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens’ president, and CEO. “Sapiens and Earnix have enabled RAC to take ownership of their data governance and proactively conduct their own analysis to better serve their members. Our agile and easy-to-integrate solutions enable a solid partner ecosystem and long-term partnerships.”

Sammy Krikler, Found and Chief Insurance Officer at Earnix said, “The excellent project management practices of RAC, alongside the collaborative spirit of Finity, Sapiens, and Earnix ensured a seamless integration and go live process which was among the quickest and most efficient deployments Earnix has conducted in its more than 20 years. We believe this joint effort has set a solid foundation to unlock efficiencies and enable innovation for many years to come.”

Earnix offers award-winning dynamic, composable, intelligent solutions that empower carriers to reimagine insurance. With AI-driven functionality and seamless integration with existing IT systems, Earnix transforms how insurance companies are run.

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical composable and cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing, rating, underwriting, product personalization and telematics. These fully integrated solutions provide ultra-fast ROI and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. It has been innovating for Insurers and Banks since 2001 with customers in over 30 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. For more information please visit: earnix.com.

About RAC

Royal Automobile Club of WA (RAC) represents more than one million members and is Western Australia’s leading advocate on mobility and transport. Its vision is for a safer, sustainable and connected future for Western Australians.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers’ digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers’ compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

