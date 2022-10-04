Laramar Group Chooses PERQ as Automation Platform for Automating the Renter’s Experience

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today PERQ announced that Laramar Group, the real estate investment management company headquartered out of Chicago and Denver, has selected the PERQ platform to support the growth and evolving business needs of their portfolio. PERQ’s platform will provide automation for Laramar’s interactions with prospective renters on the website, via SMS, and email allowing them to efficiently scale their marketing and sale efforts. “ We saw that PERQ could take the repetitive question-answering off our teams’ plates so they could really focus on leads that are ready to lease,” said Stacy Valentine, Laramar’s VP of Innovation and Technology. “ But we suspected it could go beyond that,” she added: “ Because the team wouldn’t also need to spend time following up on low quality leads, they should have time to focus on other things like closing leases and getting back to our residents.” The PERQ platform will be rolled out across the conventional property portfolio.

Already, Laramar is experiencing an average increase in year-over-year lead to tour conversion of 182% across the properties included in their 3-month pilot. And, with increased tour traffic coming from their website, they have been able to fine-tune and reduce their marketing spend. “ We have been able to drop underperforming lead sources and, at assets where we’ve done that, we're running under budget on marketing by a couple thousand dollars a month,” Anna Shea, Senior Director of Marketing confirmed. Estimates on the costs savings provided by PERQ for the 3-month pilot period with four of Laramar’s properties exceed $100,000 in marketing and operational costs.

PERQ is positioned to enable Laramar’s marketing and sales needs due to its unique marketing automation platform that combines interactive, personalized website experiences, AI-powered chat across website, SMS and email, and personalized outbound nurture touches via email and SMS to engage, nurture, and convert every multifamily lead at a scale no onsite team could do on their own. “ Many PMCs are challenged with scaling their teams across a high volume of prospective renters. PERQ automates this work and provides top-notch personalized experiences that consumers have come to expect,” explains Scott Hill, Chairman of PERQ. “ We are proud to work with Laramar to advance their renter experience.”

The Laramar team is planning to roll out the PERQ platform to the other properties in their portfolio. “ Our goal is to get PERQ on as many properties as quickly as we can. We are continuing to prioritize rolling it out to the communities that desperately need PERQ’s help, and now our operators are reaching out to us and asking if they can get PERQ because they’re hearing about PERQ’s results from their peers,” Stacy shared. Laramar expects to begin 2023 with PERQ’s automation installed for all of their conventional properties.

About Laramar

Founded in 1989, Laramar Group is a vertically integrated and distinguished national real estate investment and property management corporation with a multi-billion dollar portfolio. For over 30 years, Laramar has delivered an unparalleled level of service to the real estate industry. Laramar has a presence in over 20 markets from coast to coast and maintains corporate offices in Chicago and Denver.

About PERQ

PERQ is a multifamily marketing automation platform that automates and personalizes the renter’s journey. Powered by artificial intelligence, PERQ combines website personalization, interactive website experiences, natural language chat in more channels, and personalized automated nurture outreach to help multifamily PMCs automate their renter’s journey and achieve higher conversions, reduce their costs per lead and lease, and save time for their overburdened onsite teams.