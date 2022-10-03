AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of EMC Reinsurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a” (Excellent) of EMC Reinsurance Company (EMC Re) (Des Moines, IA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company’s management has requested to remove this entity from AM Best’s interactive rating process. The ratings of the members of EMC Insurance Companies and EMC National Life Company remain unchanged.

The ratings reflect EMC Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, very limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The downgrade of EMC Re’s Long Term ICR reflects the significant volatility in underwriting performance in recent years, due to increasing losses from catastrophic weather events both domestically and internationally. This has hampered EMC Re’s net profitability and overall operating performance. In addition, the recent announcement that EMC Re will be exiting the assumed reinsurance business in 2023 leaves a very limited business profile.

