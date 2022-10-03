County of Los Angeles Partners with PowerFlex to Install New Smart Electric Vehicle Chargers at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall Among Other Locations

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On October 1, 2022, The County of Los Angeles (County) and PowerFlex announced the addition of 40 electric vehicle (EV) Level 2 charging stations and 3 DC Fast Chargers in the parking garage at The Music Center’s iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall. The event included a representative from the office of County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Howard Sherman, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of The Music Center, Selwyn Hollins, Director of the County’s Internal Services Department (ISD), and various County department members who offered remarks in support of the installation. This project is the latest in a series of much-needed EV charging infrastructure throughout the County for use by the public, employees, and fleet vehicles.

With the addition of 800 EV stations at over 70 locations – and counting – since 2019, the County demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability and to supporting California’s goal of installing 250,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. In the second quarter of 2022, PowerFlex’s EV chargers in Los Angeles County have delivered 285,000 electric miles, with the environmental benefit of avoiding 250,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, according to estimates from the EPA.

PowerFlex has provided smart software for the installations. The Level 2 EV chargers are integrated into a network that utilizes PowerFlex’s patented Adaptive Load Management (ALM) technology, which is intelligent software that adjusts the energy flowing to each vehicle; as a result, drivers needs are met without using more electricity than what is needed. ALM technology enables the County to install a greater number of chargers than could otherwise be supported by the existing utility infrastructure. ALM is a part of the comprehensive PowerFlex X platform, which provides real-time insights and intelligent control of the EV chargers. Through PowerFlex X, the County can track greenhouse gas emission reductions, optimize energy distribution, leverage real-time and historical data for transparency, and easy reporting.

ISD has supported EV adoption even further by initiating a Rideshare Program. This includes the Plug 2 Power Program that offers incentives for purchasing or leasing an EV charging vehicle. The first two incentives are available to County employees: receiving a $500 Visa Reward Card for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 (240 volt) home charger or receiving a $500 credit for any PowerFlex charging station. The third incentive is open to the public: receiving a $20 credit for any PowerFlex charging station. Applications are open and available on the Rideshare Program website.

“The County is investing in critical electrical vehicle charging infrastructure to support both ours and the State’s goal of transitioning to a zero-emission transportation system,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District. “Angelenos can charge their plug-in vehicles at County hospitals, libraries, beaches, and now, landmarks such as the Walt Disney Concert Hall.”

“Our department is on track to meet State and Local EV charging installation goals on publicly accessible locations through the five districts, including parks, beaches, and community housing,” said Selwyn Hollins, Director of ISD. “The PowerFlex technology protects our grid and is being integrated with other resilient charging technology for reliable charging infrastructure on public land.”

“The Music Center has demonstrated a pioneering spirit since we were founded nearly 60 years ago, and we have continued to prioritize our commitment to sustainability in all aspects of our role as Los Angeles County’s premier performing arts destination,” said Howard Sherman, Chief Operating Officer, The Music Center. “Our guests value and appreciate every step we take towards environmental quality, especially those that achieve tangible benefits. To that end, we are pleased the County has selected Walt Disney Concert Hall as the site for these new EV charging stations and are thrilled to play a part in helping the County embrace innovative technologies that will help decarbonize the planet.”

“With these smart EV charging installations, the County is building the necessary infrastructure to support the rapid transition to electric vehicles without overtaxing the existing grid,” said Raphael Declercq, CEO of PowerFlex. “We are proud to partner with the County to decarbonize the transportation sector and make Los Angeles a more sustainable place for future generations.”

For more information on Los Angeles County’s Clean Transportation Program, visit, https://isd.lacounty.gov/ev-infrastructure-resources.

For more information on PowerFlex, visit www.powerflex.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.