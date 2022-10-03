Bluegreen Extends and Expands $250.0 Million VOI Notes Receivable Purchase Facility

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (the “Company” or “Bluegreen”) announced today the amendment and extension of the vacation ownership interest (“VOI”) notes receivable purchase facility with KeyBank National Association (“KeyBank”), Bank of America, N.A. (“Bank of America”), Citizens Bank (“Citizens”), DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt AM Main (“DZ”), and Truist Bank (“Truist”) as the funding agents, and KeyBank and Bank of America serving as Lead Arranger and Co-Lead Arranger, respectively.

The amended and restated purchase facility extended the advance period from December 2022 to September 2025 and increased the maximum outstanding financings from $80.0 million to up to $250.0 million. The amended and restated facility provides for an advance rate of up to 88% with respect to VOI receivables securing amounts financed (from the 80% advance rate prior to the amendment and restatement). Borrowings under the facility bear interest until the expiration of the revolving advance period at a rate equal to the one-month Term SOFR rate plus 1.75% (a decrease from one-month LIBOR or commercial paper rate plus 2.25% prior to the amendment and restatement) and thereafter at a rate equal to the one-month Term SOFR rate plus 2.75% (a decrease from one-month LIBOR or commercial paper rate plus 3.25% prior to the amendment and restatement). As of the date of this release, there were no outstanding borrowings under the facility.

"This expansion and extension supports our strategy of enhancing our liquidity and operating flexibility while lowering our cost of funding," said Ray Lopez, Bluegreen’s Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer. "We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationships with Key Bank and DZ, and to expand our relationships with Bank of America, Citizens, and Truist as well."

About the Company

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,200 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

For further information, please visit us at www.BVHCorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans, or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “plans,” “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “our view,” “we see,” “would,” and words and phrases of similar import. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on current expectations of the Company. We can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control, including, but not limited to, risks related to our operations, results, liquidity, growth initiatives and business model, including the market’s perception thereof and the impact of the expansion and extension of the purchase facility described in this press release on our operations, liquidity, growth initiatives, results and financial condition, risks related to our indebtedness, risk related to the performance of our VOI notes receivable portfolio, the risk that the amendment and restatement of the purchase facility described in this press release may not result in the benefits anticipated, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or supplement any forward- looking statements.