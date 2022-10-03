Sherweb Raises Over $43,000 for Children With Cancer

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb, a global cloud marketplace leader, is pleased to announce it has raised 43,044.30 Canadian dollars for children with cancer through its partnership with Leucan, a charity organization based in Quebec.

Throughout the summer, employees were invited to raise funds with friends and family while virtually covering a cumulative distance of 21,000 km, connecting all the Sherweb staff locations across North America through a variety of physical activities. These fundraising efforts also included food promotions at selected local restaurants, as well as a golf tournament for employees.

The initial goal was to raise $25,000 with Sherweb matching the total amount raised by its employees. Leucan, a well-established local charity, will use these funds to alleviate some of the costs associated directly and indirectly with cancer treatment for child patients and their families.

Marc-André Fontaine, a Sherweb Leucan ambassador, says: “We’ve had the privilege of partnering with Leucan for 10 years now, and this year is our most successful to date. All of us here at Sherweb are happy to do our small part to help these families face the toughest of battles head on. The goal is to beat our own record again in 2023!”

Leucan accepts donations from individuals and companies all year round. Please join us and donate here: Donate - Leucan

