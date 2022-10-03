O’Charley’s Launches Annual ‘Give $5 Get $5’ Fundraiser in Support of Our Country’s Gold Star Families

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar announced today the launch of its annual ‘Give $5 Get $5’ campaign to raise money for The Folded Flag Foundation. Through Veterans Day (November 11, 2022), guests can take $5 off their next bill by donating $5 to The Folded Flag Foundation. 100% of all contributions received by the Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, go directly toward educational scholarships and support grants for the families of our country’s service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“O’Charley’s is excited to continue our support for The Folded Flag Foundation and their amazing work providing assistance to Gold Star Families,” said O’Charley’s CEO Craig Barber. “We are blessed to be able by the efforts of our team, and the support of our guests through ‘Give $5 Get $5’ fundraising, to make a positive impact for the families who have lost a loved one by their ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our country. Our brand and team members consider this campaign an honor as we assist The Folded Flag Foundation in their mission.”

Through November 11, guests dining at any O’Charley’s location will have the opportunity to donate $5 to Folded Flag and receive $5 off their next meal. Guests ordering online can donate $5 and receive an immediate $5 off their purchase.

“For years O’Charley’s has been an incredible supporter of our Foundation in raising money for our Gold Star families,” said The Folded Flag Foundation President Kim Frank. “It is always heartwarming to see how O’Charley’s and their guests show appreciation for, and commitment to, The Folded Flag Foundation. Since 2014, the Foundation has provided nearly $14 million and more than 2,500 scholarships to our country’s Gold Star families. We extend a sincere thank you to every person who joins O’Charley’s in this effort.”

Supporting The Folded Flag Foundation is the cornerstone of O’Charley’s Hometown Heroes initiative, which shows appreciation for all the heroes in our communities. O’Charley’s provides support, in-kind donations, free meals and more to military heroes, frontline workers, first responders, and other heroes.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates over 142 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.