REGENT and TotalEnergies Partner to Explore Use of Electric Seaglider for Maritime Travel to Offshore Energy Platforms

NICE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REGENT, the company pioneering the electric seaglider for sustainable high-speed maritime travel, and TotalEnergies, a French global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies and one of the top seven supermajor energy companies, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership to explore the use of REGENT’s all-electric seaglider for maritime travel to offshore wind and oil platforms. The collaboration will comprise robust information exchange, active requirements development, and use-case validation.

“One of the core questions of the 21st Century is how we will meet our energy needs. Connecting our first-of-its-kind all-electric seaglider with a company as deeply committed to exploring the future of energy as TotalEnergies is tremendously exciting and as natural a partnership as we could envision,” said REGENT CEO Billy Thalheimer. “The REGENT seaglider promises to make maritime travel faster, more cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable. By collaborating with industry leaders like TotalEnergies, we are advancing towards the global transition to clean transportation.”

The partners will identify global offshore energy sites and pilot the REGENT seaglider along a route to a selected platform. Following the initial pilot, REGENT and TotalEnergies will explore new routes and conduct additional pilots to drive forward longer-term cooperation opportunities.

“We are excited to work with REGENT to explore new avenues for the deployment of all-electric seaglider technology that aims to make maritime transit greener and more efficient,” said Ludovic Macé, Manager Logistics and Support to Operations“•This partnership is part of TotalEnergies' strategy to be a key player in electric mobility. and aligns with our strategic goals of reducing our carbon footprint and improving safety and operational efficiency”.

About REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility. REGENT builds seagliders, a new category of electric vehicle that operates exclusively over the water that will drastically reduce the time and cost of moving people and goods between coastal cities. Seagliders will service routes up to 180 miles at up to 180 mph with existing battery technology and up to 500 miles with next-generation batteries, via existing dock infrastructure. For more information, visit regentcraft.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.