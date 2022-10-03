Cozzini Bros. and Emerald Coast Cutlery Announce Strategic Partnership

DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cozzini Bros., Inc., the leading cutlery sharpening and exchange services company in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership with Emerald Coast Cutlery, Inc. The joint company will operate under the Cozzini Bros. name.

Emerald Coast, based in Loxley, Alabama, provides exceptional cutlery sharpening services to local businesses in Southern Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle. The business was founded by brothers Bob and Rick Schroeder in 1999. Bob will join Cozzini as an Area Manager, initially overseeing the business in territories currently serviced by Emerald Coast. Rick will continue to oversee a cutting board refurbishing business that is not being acquired by Cozzini.

“Emerald Coast is Cozzini’s 44th acquisition since I joined the company 13 years ago and another in a long line of successful partnerships with exceptional cutlery service companies throughout the United States” said Ed Finnegan, CEO of Cozzini Bros. “Emerald Coast has long been a Cozzini subcontractor, and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with Bob and his team. The combination allows us to expand our footprint to now directly service 47 states with Cozzini employees and provides us with additional delivery capacity to support our growing sales team in the Southeast.”

“Emerald Coast Cutlery is excited to partner with Cozzini Bros.,” noted Bob Schroeder, President of Emerald Coast. “Rick’s and my success over the years has resulted from our laser focus on the needs of our customers, which Cozzini shares. As a larger company, Cozzini has made investments in technology, including state-of-the-art sharpening, driver routing and customer invoicing capabilities, that is the envy of our industry. Ed and the Cozzini team worked with Rick and me to structure a transaction that met our family’s needs and results in a wonderful new home for our long-time employees.”

About Cozzini Bros.

Cozzini Bros, Inc. is the largest commercial knife sharpening company in the country, serving independent restaurants, restaurant chains, grocery stores and other foodservice institutions across the country. The company provides knife exchange, various ancillary services and kitchen supplies to over 80,000 customers nationwide. Established in 1905, Cozzini Bros. is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.