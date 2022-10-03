Lincoln Financial Group’s Sharon Scanlon Receives 2022 Women Worth Watching Recognition from Profiles in Diversity Journal

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Sharon Scanlon, senior vice president, Customer Experience and Transformation, Producer Solutions and Retirement Plan Services Operations, has been recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal on its 2022 Women Worth Watching list.

The prestigious award recognizes dynamic women who have made significant contributions to their industry and exhibit excellence in the workplace and the marketplace. Scanlon was recognized for her outstanding leadership acumen and transformational approach to enhancing the customer experience.

“Sharon has been a driving force for innovation as we deliver a superior customer experience and differentiated service model for our clients,” said James Reid, executive vice president, President of Workplace Solutions at Lincoln Financial Group. “Her passion for our industry and advocacy for women in the workplace is truly inspiring, and we are thrilled that Profiles in Diversity Journal has recognized Sharon with this honor.”

Scanlon joined Lincoln in 2010 and has more than 30 years of financial services and employee benefits experience. She serves as the Chief Marketing Officer for Workplace Solutions, which encompasses two of Lincoln Financial Group’s core businesses — Retirement Plan Services and Group Benefits. In addition, Scanlon oversees customer experience at Lincoln Financial for Life Insurance, Annuity and Producer Solutions, and leads the operational teams that support producer onboarding, licensing, appointment, compensation and selling agreements for Life and Annuity, as well as the operational team supporting Retirement Plan Services. She is a member of Digital 50 – an invitation-only forum of senior executives driving business transformation through digital strategy – and serves on the Secure Retirement Institute Board of Directors.

Profiles in Diversity Journal’s Fall 2022 Issue celebrates the achievements and personalities of 85 women nominated by their colleagues, peers and mentors. These women join more than 2,000 previous award recipients as outstanding examples of leaders who demonstrate talent, courage, persistence, commitment and generosity of spirit. This is the 11th time in the past 10 years that a Lincoln Financial executive has been recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal in various forms.

