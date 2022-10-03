AM Best Assigns Performance Assessment to Amwins Group’s Affiliates

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Performance Assessment of PA-1 (Exceptional) to a group of seven affiliates of the Amwins Group (Amwins). These affiliate companies are assessed on a consolidated basis under Amwins and domiciled in Charlotte, NC. The outlook assigned to this Performance Assessment (assessment) is stable. (See below for a detailed list of these affiliate companies.)

This assessment reflects Amwins’ exceptional underwriting capabilities, exceptional governance and internal controls, excellent financial condition, exceptional organizational talent, and exceptional depth and breadth of relationships.

In AM Best’s view, these seven affiliated companies exhibit a number of common traits and are regarded as strategically and financially important to Amwins’ ability to provide specialty insurance liability and property product distribution throughout the United States.

The delegated underwriting authority enterprise (DUAE) entities within Amwins have a track record of exceptional underwriting performance with generally low loss ratios and profitable business across each operating entity. The size and scope of these DUAEs allows them to employ underwriters across multiple locations within their geographic footprint, resulting in greater control and efficiency. Amwins’ underwriting technology solutions are developed to satisfy unique risk level data attribution and pricing across its diverse property and casualty focused programs.

AM Best considers Amwins’ governance and internal controls to be exceptional. The depth of the organization’s governance and internal controls is a well-aligned interest among capacity, retail and broker partners, policyholders, as well as internal stakeholders. Amwins maintains a synergistic internal control system, which integrates policies and procedures with its management control system. This governance system allows for extensive internal and external oversight and audits of metrics and analytics, data security, disaster recovery, business continuation and regulatory components.

AM Best considers Amwins’ financial condition as excellent. Amwins’ financial results show a record of profitable operations, with strong income sources and continued organic growth and positive net worth. Earnings are allocated to reinvestment into operations such as mergers & acquisitions, technology and bespoke product solutions. AM Best expects that the organization will continue to produce steady growth in direct premiums written and revenue.

Senior leadership at Amwins is tenured and exceptionally knowledgeable. There is a clear commitment to supporting all divisions of the firm with the resources necessary for continued success. Amwins emphasizes the importance of entrepreneurial and cultural stewardship within the firm. There is a heavy reliance on local underwriting expertise and relationships Amwins has with industry stakeholders.

AM Best assesses Amwins depth and breadth of relationships as exceptional. The company has long-standing relationships with strategic partners. Amwins has been able to retain a high number of participating capacity providers, while being able to respond capably when needs require change in participation. The company partners with a number of well-rated (re)insurers. Given the Amwins Group infrastructure, Amwins operating companies benefit from access to vast internal and external distribution networks.

The following Amwins Group affiliates have been assigned a Performance Assessment of PA-1 (Exceptional) with a stable outlook:

Amwins Access Insurance Services, LLC

Amwins Digital Insurance Services, LLC

The American Equity Underwriters, Inc.

Amwins Program Underwriters, Inc.

Amwins Special Risk Underwriters, LLC

Amwins Specialty Casualty Solutions, LLC

Amwins Transportation Underwriters, Inc.

