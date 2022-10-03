REPLY Accelerates Its Growth in France and Expands Its Skills in the Field of Agile & Digital Transformation With Wemanity

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REPLY [EXM, STAR: REY] announces today that Wemanity Group, www.wemanity.com, a leader in France and Benelux in agile & digital transformations, has joined Reply network of companies.

Founded in 2013 in Paris, and having expanded its activities to Lille, Brussels, Antwerp, The Hague, Luxembourg, and Casablanca, Wemanity's purpose is to reinvent the future of work thanks to Agile, innovation, and cooperation. The group's skills range from new management methods to the design and delivery of digital products. This is how it helps companies making their organizations become customer-centric, in an efficient, agile and sustainable way. Wemanity's clients include the largest French and European groups in all industry sectors, with a predominance in the financial, luxury, retail, media and energy sectors.

The investment in Wemanity is part of Reply's international growth strategy. With Wemanity, Reply acquires new skills and a critical size in France.

"Wemanity - said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply - is characterised by a strong entrepreneurial drive and a constant focus on management and technological innovation. With Wemanity, our goal is to expand the Reply footprint into the French and Benelux markets with a focus on digital transformation projects, an area where all the main industry players are concentrating most of their investments.”

"For Wemanity - stated Jean-Christophe Conticello - it is a great opportunity to become part of the Reply companies’ network and benefit from their expertise and experience in terms of innovations while keeping a great latitude and autonomy in the development of Wemanity. The world of work is capsizing under the tsunami of new technologies, and we had to partner up with the best to help our customers face it. Furthermore being part of a global group means a great opportunity for our employees in terms of mobility and learning. And it is obviously an incredible enrichment of our capacity to deliver technological projects, as well as a guarantee of solidity and capacity for investment and growth in our core markets, which are France and the Benelux countries.”

Besides its core Agile competencies and leadership, Wemanity had already created an ecosystem of startups in the fields of AI, Design, training, cyber security and digital delivery. Today, by joining Reply, Wemanity enters a new dimension and gives itself the means to stay ahead of the market and to offer its customers ever more innovative, global and transformative solutions.

REPLY

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] is specialized in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly focused companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

WEMANITY

Wemanity is a unique consulting group designed to help organisations drive their transformation. It helps its clients become customer-centric, flexible and high-performing in a sustainable way. To drive their client’s end-to-end transformation, it gathers complementary expertises within the same team, cooperating effectively thanks to a shared culture, common ways of working, and assets. Founded in 2013 and established in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Morocco, Wemanity has 450 employees and a network of partners in 17 countries. For more information: www.wemanity.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.