Content Guru Unveils New Partnership with Intelisys

BRACKNELL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Content Guru, the award-winning provider of enterprise-grade cloud contact center and customer experience solutions, today announced its new partnership with Intelisys, the leader in hybrid distribution.

The news comes as part of Content Guru’s global expansion plans, which will extend the business’s network of partners in key markets around the globe. As a channel-centric distributor of hardware, software, connectivity and cloud services, Intelisys is dedicated to serving the needs and accelerating the success of the industry’s top producing telecom sales agents, IT Solution Providers, VARs, MSPs and integrators, as they leverage the power of recurring revenue in their businesses. Intelisys is a part of ScanSource, Inc., a leading provider of technology products and solutions.

Together, Content Guru and Intelisys will deliver Content Guru’s storm® contact center and customer experience solutions to organizations throughout the Americas, and across a range of sectors.

Martin Taylor, Deputy CEO and Co-Founder of Content Guru, said: “We are really excited to be partnering with Intelisys, a business that shares our goal of empowering the hybrid workplace of the future through transformative cloud communications technology. This powerful new partnership will further accelerate Content Guru’s rapid growth in the US, taking our unmatched omni-channel cloud contact center solution to even more large enterprise users across the region.”

About Content Guru

A leader in cloud communications technology, Content Guru supplies mission-critical Customer Engagement and Experience solutions to hundreds of large organizations across the globe.

Content Guru’s cloud-native omnichannel communications solution, storm®, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centers and customer engagement hubs meet the needs of every customer, seamlessly. storm is used by public and private sector organisations across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pac, in markets ranging from finance and healthcare through to government and utilities. Customers relying on storm for mission-critical services include Sodexo, NHS England, Serco and G4S.

For more information, visit: https://www.contentguru.com/ or follow us on Twitter here: @CGCHIRP

About Intelisys

Intelisys, a ScanSource company, is the nation’s leading technology services provider of business communications services, including voice, data, access, cable, collaboration, wireless and cloud. Intelisys is dedicated to one thing – serving the needs and accelerating the success of the industry’s top producing telecom sales agents, IT Solution Providers, VARs, MSPs and integrators, as they leverage the power of recurring revenue in their businesses. Intelisys is a part of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions. ScanSource is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical product and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and telecom services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Visit www.intelisys.com for more information.