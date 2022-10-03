Somos Unidos: New Mexico United Selects SeatGeek to Power the USL Club's Ticketing Technology

NEW YORK & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform that is transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, announced a partnership with New Mexico United (NMU) of the United Soccer League (USL). The deal marks SeatGeek's fifth USL partner, bolstering the company’s position as a top choice for soccer clubs across the US and abroad.

" We're building a community culture around the beautiful game of soccer in New Mexico, and to do that, we need the best technology available to bring that enduring fan experience to life," said Ron Patel, Chief Business Officer, New Mexico United. " SeatGeek has made a name for itself globally, within US soccer and UK football circles, and their impressive track record of building fan-focused technology makes them a perfect match for our supporters.”

NMU supporters will enjoy an upgraded matchday experience through SeatGeek's ticketing platform. SeatGeek's mobile app will make it easier for supporters to find the perfect seat, manage their tickets, and scan directly into Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. And SeatGeek's Rally technology within the app turbocharges a ticket with personalized features like local weather updates, driving directions to the stadium, and the ability to grab a ride-share to the match.

In addition to SeatGeek’s fan-facing features, the company also provides value to its clients’ front and back office operations teams with Unify, the platform's backend technology that helps clubs manage inventory more efficiently while providing powerful data and insights to capture better economics from each event.

" Our success in soccer and beyond is a testament to the technology we've built,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “ We're simplifying and modernizing the live event experience, and that really resonates with forward-thinking clubs like New Mexico United. Together, we’ll ensure that New Mexicans who enter Isotopes Park have an unforgettable match day experience throughout their entire fan journey."

New Mexico United joins a list of some of the most prestigious and well-respected sports brands in the world choosing to partner with SeatGeek. The platform’s other USL partners include Hartford Athletic, Charleston Battery, Louisville City FC, and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. SeatGeek also powers seven Major League Soccer clubs and half of the English Premier League's clubs including Liverpool F.C. and Manchester City F.C.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO UNITED

New Mexico United, the state’s first professional soccer franchise, brings the most popular sport in the world home to the Land of Enchantment. Fueled by a passion for community, New Mexico United’s promise is to provide a platform that brings New Mexicans together for a unique sporting experience, celebrating the unity and excitement inherent in world-class soccer. https://www.newmexicoutd.com

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC's Broadway and London's West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.