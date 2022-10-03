Marvin Joins Well Living Lab Alliance and Test Home Collaboration

ROCHESTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Well Living Lab today announced that Alliance member Marvin, a Minnesota-based, family-owned and -led company known for its window and door manufacturing, will be its partner in developing a Well Living Lab test home.

The Well Living Lab Test Home: A Marvin Collaboration is anticipated to open in 2023 near downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Well Living Lab scientists will utilize the new research space to conduct high-impact research, focusing on pre-retirement populations and studying first-of-its-kind indoor environmental interventions and related health outcomes.

“With many older adults seeking to remain in their homes as they age, this is an exciting opportunity to work toward our vision of creating the ‘home of the future,’” said Dr. Bruce Johnson, Well Living Lab Research Director. “Optimizing the environment can result in a smart home that plays a pivotal role in tracking and improving health as we age.”

The Well Living Lab’s mission is to advance health and well-being through science-based solutions that improve how people live, work, learn, and play. “Technological advancements have made possible the concept of a smart and connected home that adjusts the indoor environment to promote health and well-being for its occupants,” said Barbara Spurrier, Well Living Lab Executive Director. “By collaborating with Marvin to make our test home a reality and extend our studies beyond the walls of the Lab into an actual home environment, we can build on our research to better apply our discoveries in ways that benefit everyone.”

As a Well Living Lab Alliance Sustaining Member, Marvin joins more than 20 renowned organizations supporting scientific advancement to generate evidence-based findings that can be used in practical ways for societal benefit. With access to emerging trends and the Lab’s science-based health insights, Marvin will also benefit from exclusive networking and knowledge-sharing, including an annual summit, educational webinars, and early study outcomes.

"We believe there is much to learn about our behaviors and corresponding opportunities for well-being in the home, and this is a significant opportunity to identify solutions that can help us live better,” said Christine Marvin, Marvin Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. “Gathering real data about how people feel in their homes – along with the impacts of light, air, and views in a space – is exciting as we explore expansive innovation in residential design.”

About the Well Living Lab

The Well Living Lab, founded as a collaboration of Delos and Mayo Clinic, is dedicated to identifying how indoor environments impact human health and well-being. The Lab has 5,500 square feet of sensor-rich, reconfigurable space adjacent to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and can also conduct field studies anywhere in the world using its advanced technology platform. By conducting scientific, human-centered research in a simulated real-world environment, the Well Living Lab is positioned to share practical findings to help improve the indoor spaces where people spend approximately 90 percent of their time. Learn more at welllivinglab.com.

About Marvin

Marvin is a fourth-generation family-owned and -led business headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, with more than 7,000 employees across 16 cities in North America. The Marvin portfolio of products for builders, architects, and homeowners is designed to provide exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are also exported internationally. Learn more at marvin.com.