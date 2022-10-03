Orange County Convention Center Enhances Security Program with Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announces partnership with the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (“OCCC” or the “Center”) in Orlando, Florida. The OCCC is a leader in creating safe, memorable experiences for visitors from around the world and will begin utilizing Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) to enhance security and operational efficiency at the massive facility. This represents Knightscope's first-ever convention center contract and marks the company's entrance into this area of the security market.

“We are thrilled that Knightscope and the OCCC developed this partnership to enhance the safety and security of our campus by adding a K5 autonomous robot to the Security Division,” said Isiah White, OCCC security manager. “This partnership demonstrates the Center’s commitment to public safety and cutting-edge innovation, and we look forward to the future of our security operations.”

By hosting conventions, trade shows, sporting events and more, the Center stimulates and infuses the local economy with new money and expanding business opportunities through world-class facilities and innovative services. With 7 million square feet, the OCCC is currently the third-largest convention center in the U.S. and averages nearly 200 events annually and attracts more than 1.5 million attendees to the region each year.

“As a leader in public safety technologies, Knightscope is committed to augmenting even the most sophisticated security programs by providing simple, safe interactions between technology and people,” said Stacy Stephens, EVP and chief client officer at Knightscope. “Our clients need new and innovative solutions so that people feel safe and secure when visiting public venues, and we look forward to a long, successful relationship supporting the entire OCCC team.”

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

The award-winning Orange County Convention Center provides approximately $3 billion in economic impact to Central Florida annually. In recent years, the Convention Center has averaged nearly 200 events, including 115 conventions and trade shows that attract more than 1.5 million attendees to the region each year. For more information about the Orange County Convention Center, visit www.occc.net.

