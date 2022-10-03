Leucadia Asset Management Announces Strategic Relationship with ISO-mts Capital Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leucadia Asset Management, the asset management division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), today announced that it has entered into a strategic relationship with ISO-mts Capital Management LP (“ISO-mts”), a newly-formed credit long/short investment firm. In connection with the transaction, Leucadia Asset Management will invest long-term capital into ISO-mts’ bank credit-related strategy.

Co-led by Justin D’Ercole and Paul Feidelson, ISO-mts’ investment objective is to generate superior risk-adjusted returns by investing primarily in bank credit-related instruments (i.e., the four levels of securities banks issue across a dynamic capital stack, including senior bank securities, covered bond securities, senior holding company securities, tier two securities, and preferred/additional tier 1 securities).

“Justin D’Ercole and Paul Feidelson bring decades of public and private market intelligence to this niche, but scalable, asset class. Our strategic relationship will differentiate ISO-mts in the marketplace and support its ability to scale efficiently to achieve long-term success,” said Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management.

“Our strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management is transformational for ISO-mts. Leucadia Asset Management’s experience, insights, resources, and vision will allow our people and business realize their full potential. Their confidence in ISO-mts validates our investment strategy and positions us on the right growth trajectory,” said Justin D’Ercole and Paul Feidelson, the founding partners of ISO-mts.

About Leucadia Asset Management

Leucadia Asset Management offers institutional clients an innovative range of investment strategies through its affiliated asset managers. Leucadia Asset Management is a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

About ISO-mts Capital Management

ISO-mts is a privately-held investment firm that focuses on bank capital. It is co-led by Justin D’Ercole and Paul Feidelson. Justin D’Ercole was a Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Debt Syndicate at Barclays where he led a team that advised, structured, and distributed more than $100 billion of bank securities annually and served as Barclays’ primary syndicate relationship with over 25 banks in the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Germany, Japan, and The Netherlands. Paul Feidelson has over 25 years of experience in Fixed Income Trading and Origination. For the past seven years, Paul was responsible for Mizuho Securities short-term investment grade credit origination business. Justin and Paul are joined by Joann Petrossian, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations, and Amy Hazelton, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager. Justin, Paul, Joann, and Amy were all former colleagues at Lehman Brothers Inc.