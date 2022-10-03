Fusion Sourcing Group Represents Intelligent Memory in the Northeast United States

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has signed Fusion Sourcing Group as its representative in the northeast region. With this agreement, Fusion will act as IM’s professional, outsourced field sales force bringing the industry’s most comprehensive memory portfolio to its commercial and industrial customers.

To help meet customers' requirements in the most effective and efficient way, Fusion will provide design-in services and work with IM’s distributors to source the required components and memory modules.

“Our memory portfolio is designed with the requirements of industrial applications on quality, longevity and long-term availability in mind,” explained David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory. “We are excited to work with Fusion Sourcing Group and its incredible team of experienced industry professionals as we both share a relentless focus on customer requirements.”

As one of the few memory manufacturers, Intelligent Memory offers DRAM components as well as DRAM modules ranging from SDRAM to DDR4 in addition to its customizable NAND flash memory portfolio. All memory products are available in a wide range of capacities and configurations, making IM’s portfolio one of the most comprehensive offerings in the market from one single source.

Gary Chessen, President of Fusion Sourcing commented, “The extensiveness of the Intelligent Memory portfolio is an excellent fit to our existing product offering and enhances our ability to be a resource for our customers. Applications which require some sort of memory in the design can now be provided through IM. We look forward to meeting those requirements with solutions that best complement individual needs of our customers over the lifetime of their designs.”

About Intelligent Memory:

Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information visit www.intelligentmemory.com.

About Fusion Sourcing Group

The FUSION SOURCING GROUP, INC. is a manufacturers’ representative serving the electronics industry in the northeast United States and eastern Canada. The company was established in 2004 in response to the market trends toward multiple territory representative firms through the combination of R.E. Breuer Co. (established in 1930) and Bob Dean Inc. (established in 1959). Since its inception, FUSION has always believed in delivering value as a resource for its customers, principals, and channel partners by combining its manufacturers’ capabilities with its customers’ needs and providing unparalleled customer service and responsiveness. For more information visit www.fusionsourcing.com.