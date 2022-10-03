Itaú Selects Genesis Global for New Trade Automation and Client Portal System

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesis Global, the low-code application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, today announced that the Genesis platform will provide a new trade automation and client portal system for Itaú Securities.

The Genesis solution will consolidate trade and portfolio information, improving the experience offered to clients of Itaú Securities, and automate pre-trade workflows, minimizing data checks, trade entry, order routing and other administration required of traders at Itaú.

“Genesis has the expertise to understand our challenge and the technology to deliver an effective, modern solution,” said Marcelo Aagesen, Managing Director, Global Markets and Strategy at Itaú Securities.

“This partnership is part of our continued digital transformation and we expect the new system to improve the experience we offer our clients,” added Alberto Tani, Head Trader at Itaú Securities.

“The challenge at Itaú is the perfect environment for the Genesis platform,” said Stephen Murphy, co-founder and CEO of Genesis Global. “We have the ability to quickly automate a range of proprietary workflows and integrate with multiple internal and external technologies to create a modern, high-performance system that will enhance how Itaú serves its clients and manages its trading operations.”

Selected for its deep domain experience in asset management, trading and financial services, Genesis will deploy an agile implementation process and leverage the multiple technical and business components within the Genesis platform to design the new, fully cloud-based system. Components in the Genesis platform will facilitate the multiple required integrations with order management systems (OMS), execution management systems (EMS) and Itaú systems for credit, compliance and documentation checks.

About Genesis Global

Genesis provides freedom from legacy and replaces the buy versus build challenge with a buy-to-build solution. Purpose-built for financial markets organizations, the Genesis low-code platform powers application development with the speed, performance, and flexibility these organizations need to gain a sustained competitive edge. With highly composable and customizable components, development teams can accelerate innovation today while scaling for tomorrow.

Whether it’s extending the capabilities of legacy applications or building brand new apps or platforms, Genesis supercharges developers with reusable components, dev tools and documentation. Built with modern technologies and an event-driven architecture, the platform can handle the performance and scalability needs of the world’s premier financial markets institutions.

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis has global offices in London, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Leeds, São Paulo, Dublin, and Bengaluru.