Independent RIA Waterway Wealth Management Selects Andes Wealth Technologies to Improve Client Onboarding and Risk Assessment Through Integrated Behavioral Finance Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andes Wealth Technologies, an innovative wealth technology company, announces that it has signed Waterway Wealth Management, a Texas-based RIA with $500 million in Assets Under Management and offices in both Woodlands, Texas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Waterway Wealth Management takes pride in its close relationships with clients and envisions using behavioral finance systematically to get to know clients more deeply.

“We needed to streamline and modernize our onboarding process to make it more appealing to clients, particularly our risk tolerance assessment, but we wanted to go even further than that. We were looking for something that would help us systematically identify investor types and behavioral biases,” said Dan Michalk, CFA, CFP, founder and owner of the firm. “The Andes Wealth platform stood out as a way to incorporate key behavioral components into a more robust risk profile.”

Instead of viewing the risk tolerance assessment as a chore to check the box, Waterway’s advisors have seen the tool as a way to generate rich conversations and get clients more fully invested toward their true risk targets. Their clients have also been receptive to doing it and learning about it.

“We have been having a great experience integrating the Andes Wealth platform into our workflow. It has really helped us scale the risk tolerance assessment and client profiling to make it more efficient. It has also helped our advisors better understand themselves so they can better relate to clients,” said Jack Cowling, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Waterway. “The team behind this technology has been able to deliver a solution and experience that is unique in the marketplace.”

“Waterway Wealth Management has proven to be a true partner, and their feedback has made the Andes platform more user friendly,” said Helen Yang, CFA, founder and CEO of Andes Wealth Technologies. “We are honored to have the opportunity to serve Waterway advisors and help them deliver better personalized services.”

About Andes Wealth Technologies

Andes Wealth Technologies is the first company to combine behavioral finance with deep analytics to help financial advisors differentiate and deliver truly personalized services. Inspired by Dr. Andrew Lo from MIT and his Adaptive Markets Theory, Andes Wealth Platform has received numerous industry awards.

To learn more, visit https://andeswealth.com.