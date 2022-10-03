Palantir and Concordance Announce Partnership to Power First, Fully Integrated Medical Supply Chain Ecosystem

DENVER & TIFFIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR, “Palantir”), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, and Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC, one of the largest, independent healthcare distributors in the U.S., today announced a partnership to power the first, fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem – bringing together inventory and supply chain data from manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and providers into one cohesive, real-time system.

One of the biggest challenges in healthcare today lies within supply chain, and the root cause is the management of data associated with critical supply chain workflows. COVID-19 exacerbated these long-standing issues, causing further shortages, back orders, and extreme spikes in demand for certain products – highlighting the lack of visibility between healthcare supply chain partners. Today, providers still face unpredictable availability and lead times for essential, life-saving supplies while manufacturers and distributors face unknown provider demand planning. Recognizing the industry is in a position to adopt new solutions to overcome this enduring obstacle, Palantir and Concordance have come together to build an ecosystem that can handle diverse data sets and disparate enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools, regardless of compatibility, to create one agnostic point of reference. Powered by Palantir Foundry, the new ecosystem is accessible to any healthcare manufacturer, supplier, distributor, provider, or government public health agency with a license.

Those utilizing this new supply chain platform will have access to the ecosystem’s live inventory data and supply chain signals within an actionable interface – meaning complete line of sight and proactive signals into supply chain information at each stage, from production, to point-of-care. Palantir’s world-leading information security also means that data is only viewable and actionable by those with the appropriate credentials. Issues like product back orders and substitutions, that historically could take hours of resources away from frontline staff, can be remedied within minutes. Ultimately, this improves patient care and reduces the burden on healthcare providers.

“ The launch of this ecosystem represents a vision to fundamentally change the medical supply chain at its core, and not just for Concordance, but for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and providers across the board. Palantir has proven to be the perfect partner to make this vision a reality,” said Lisa Hohman, Concordance CEO. “ There is no doubt that healthcare providers lacking certain medical supplies and access to the appropriate data to replenish those supplies put patients’ lives at risk, and we are excited to be on a mission to change that. By enhancing the visibility throughout the supply chain for all partners, the ecosystem allows manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to better prepare for what providers will need versus react to what providers need when it is oftentimes too late.”

“ Ensuring doctors, nurses, and other essential staff have the much needed supplies to provide the optimal care for every patient is exactly the type of critical problem that Foundry was built to solve,” said Shyam Sankar, Palantir COO. “ We are thrilled to be on this journey with Concordance to bring the power of data and operations together to grow this new ecosystem for the greater good.”

Access to the ecosystem requires a license and already consists of active members within the manufacturer and provider communities. Today, the ecosystem development is focused primarily on the foundational supply chain challenges that exist in the industry – enhancing visibility upstream and downstream to bring real-time information and data to users allowing for faster, more informed decisions. Looking forward, we aim to add additional workflows and logic to the ecosystem to dig deeper into the healthcare supply chain challenges that oftentimes expand beyond supply constraints. Palantir’s software is currently deployed in all areas of the healthcare value chain and beyond, including life sciences, pharma, biotech, clinical research, and healthcare operations to help power better decisions to the world’s toughest problems.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Concordance Healthcare Solutions

Concordance Healthcare Solutions, an independent healthcare distributor, headquartered in Tiffin, Ohio, is built on over 175 years of combined industry experience through the merger of three of the nation’s premier healthcare distributors. Concordance spans the U.S. market with twenty distribution centers licensed in forty-eight states. Concordance delivers dynamic, dependable service to the entire care continuum including acute care, community health, government, home care, hospice, laboratory, long term care, primary care and surgery centers. Concordance has experts dedicated to emergency preparedness, 3PL and reverse logistics, in addition to offering comprehensive support for equipment, remodeling and construction project needs. To learn more, please visit www.concordancehealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the expected benefits of the partnership and its software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include Palantir's ability to meet the unique needs of its customers; the failure of its platforms to satisfy its customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; its platforms’ reliability; and its customers’ ability to modify or terminate their contracts. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.